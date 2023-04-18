AU SFB launches industry first hassle-free bill payments with video banking on BBPS platform

New Delhi, April 2023: AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest small finance bank, has become the first commercial bank in India to integrate with the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), to launch bill payment services through video banking. The primary aim of this initiative is to promote digital accessibility and enhance economic capability leading to greater financial inclusion.

AU Small Finance Bank’s video banking service underscores its commitment to providing innovative solutions to its customers. This platform enables customers to pay bills without the need to visit a branch, which is particularly beneficial for those with mobility issues or residing in remote areas and senior citizens.

With the aid of expert banking representatives, customers can make payments to 20K+ billers across 20+ categories, right from their AU account. People can now make payments like FASTag, loan repayment, insurance, investments, education fees, municipal taxes, and utility payments including gas, electricity, mobile, landline, water, DTH bills, and other payments through AU SFB’s video banking service.

“As AU Small Finance Bank remains on its digital-led-growth track, we are extremely delighted to play a strategic role in digitizing banking services through this initiative. For our bank customers, we have already been catering to over 400+ services through video banking. Now, with the introduction of bill payment services on video banking, we aim to offer our customers the comfort of a face-to-face interaction while paying their bills at their convenience. We thank the National Payments Corporation of India and other dignitaries for supporting this innovation,” said Mr. Ankur Tripathi, CIO, of AU Small Finance Bank.

To access the newly launched bill payment service on video banking, customers of AU Small Finance Bank can conveniently connect with the bank’s video banker through or AU 0101 app. The customers can then request bill payment support from the video banker, who will verify the relevant information and facilitate the payment process. Once the payment is completed, the video banker will share the receipt with the customer on call or on chat, based on their preferred mode of communication. The process is completely secure, reliable, and human-centric and customers need not worry about payment information security as they can get guidance and resolve queries with the assistance of the video banker on a real-time basis.

With bill payment services on video banking, customers can make bill payments timely. This service is yet another way in which AU SFB is making banking more accessible, convenient, and inclusive for its customers.