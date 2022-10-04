AU Shopping Dhamaka is back with discounts and offers for the festive season

Mumbai/ Jaipur, October 4, 2022: AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest Small Finance Bank, has announced the launch of the fourth edition of AU Shopping Dhamaka for the upcoming festive season across the country. This will be five week of shopping carnival where AU Bank’s customers will be able to avail of a range of discounts, rewards, and offers on purchases made using the bank’s debit or credit cards. The AU Shopping Dhamaka has kicked off on the auspicious occasion of Navratri (September 26) and shall end post-Diwali on October 30, 2022.

The festive season is usually marked with a range of discounts and offers from most online platforms. AU Bank has launched the AU Shopping Dhamaka offering rewards and discounts on AU Bank Debit and Credit Cards to reward its customers for making purchases. These offers are available across Electronics, Travel, Dining, Health & Wellness, and Lifestyle shopping categories. Some major brands with which the bank has announced offers are Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket, Cleartrip, Yatra, MakeMyTrip, Vijay Sales, BookMyShow, Pharmeasy, JioMart, etc. The Bank’s customer shall also stand a chance to win the newly launched iPhone 14 with AU Shopping Dhamaka & Rs. 5,000/- Amazon Gift Vouchers every week.

During AU Shopping Dhamaka, the bank has also announced exciting offers on various loan products. Customers can avail of a discount of 50% & 25% on the processing fees of Vehicle Loans and Home Loans respectively. Further, the bank has announced a waiver of the processing fees on Gold Loans, to a value of Rs. 2 lacs.

The Bank has also announced offers on using services on its digital banking platform, AU 0101. The Bank’s customers can save over Rs. 3,000/- by using the app for making payments across travel bookings, bill payments, and UPI payments.

On the launch of the 4th edition of AU Shopping Dhamaka, Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Bank said, “The festive season is a time for celebrations and spending. During the previous three editions of the AU Shopping Dhamaka, we observed a clear trend of people looking for discounts and offers while making purchases during this period. This year, we are offering a gratifying deal by including a range of rewards and offers to help our customers make the most of the festive spirit. Our brand partners have also geared up to offer discounts and benefits to buyers. With the AU Shopping Dhamaka, we empower our customers to Live Limitless.”

With the entire country gearing up for the festivities, AU Bank has announced the AU Shopping Dhamaka to give people something more to look forward to this festive season.