Audi India announces price hike across model range

Mumbai, December 08, 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 1.7% percent across its model range owing to rising input and operational costs. The price hike will be effective from January 01, 2023.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The primary objective of Audi India’s business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability. The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs. The new price range for our models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of our brand, ensuring sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As a brand, we have always focused on human centricity and we continue to ensure that the impact of the price hike is as minimal as possible for our customers.”

Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol-powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, and Audi RSQ8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.