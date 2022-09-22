Audi India introduces new colors and features on the Audi A4

Mumbai, September 22, 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today introduced two new colors- Tango Red and Manhattan Grayon the Audi A4. In addition, the brand has added two new features, a B&O premium sound system with 3D sound and a flat-bottom steering wheel on the Technology variant.
|
Audi A4 Variant
|
Ex-showroom price
|
Premium
|
43,12,000
|
Premium Plus
|
47,27,000
|
Technology
|
50,99,000
Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 is our best-selling sedan and today, we are happy to introduce two new attractive colors along with feature updates. The Audi A4 is a multi-dimensional car – it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for anexhilarating drive when you’re in the mood for some fun. With the new 19 speakers, 755 W, B&O 3D sound system and the flat-bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more.”
Key highlights of the Audi A4:
- Exterior shaped by Audi’s design language with modern, sporty and dynamic proportions
- Broader and flatter singleframe grille gives the A4 a large car feel
- Horizontal lines emphasize the width while the cuts on the side add definition
- A glass sunroof soaks the plush interior with natural light
Customisable, futuristic interiors for all your needs:
- B&O Premium sound system with 3D sound – with 19 speakers including a center speaker and subwoofer, 16 Channel amplifier and an output of 755 Watts
- 3-spoke, flat-bottomed, sports contour leather-wrapped multi-function plus steering wheel
- The crisply-styled interior is defined by clean horizontal lines
- Large MMI touch display is the control center
- The ambient lighting package adds highlights to the interior with 30 color options
- Comfort key allows keyless entry and gesture-based boot lid opening for maximum convenience
- Audi Phone box with wireless charging for your smartphone
- Audi Exclusive Piano Black inlays with leather and leatherette upholstery set the tone in the premium cabin
- Park Assist with parking Aid Plus ensures a stress-free experience
- Powered front seats with memory feature for the driver seat
- Thee-zone climate control ensures comfort for all on-board
Engine that means business:
- 2.0L TFSI engine that churns out 190 hp (140kW)
- The 2.0L TFSI combines hefty torque of 320 Nm, smooth running and a long-range
- The car can hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 241 km/h
- The 12V Mild Hybrid System minimizes fuel consumption while maximizing comfort
- Mild Hybrid System comes with a belt alternator starter which shuts off the engine while coasting up to 10 sec between 55 & 160 kmph
- Brake recuperation
Connectivity:
- With its MMI system, the highly connected Audi A4 offers a user experience similar to a contemporary smartphone
- MMI touch display has acoustic feedback with a high-resolution TFT display measuring 25.65 cms
- Audi Smartphone Interface
- Graphics are clean and legible and the menu structure with its tight hierarchies is tailored to user expectations and aims for easy operation
- The MMI search is based on free text input and returns hits rapidly
- Natural-language voice control, another function of the new system, understands many of the phrases used in everyday speech
- MMI Navigation Plus features the all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit plus and is controlled using the multifunction steering wheel
- Audi Virtual Cockpit plus comes with a new ‘Sport’ display option