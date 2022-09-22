Audi India introduces new colors and features on the Audi A4

September 22, 2022
Mumbai, September 22, 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today introduced two new colors- Tango Red and Manhattan Grayon the Audi A4. In addition, the brand has added two new features, a B&O premium sound system with 3D sound and a flat-bottom steering wheel on the Technology variant.

Audi A4 Variant

Ex-showroom price

Premium

43,12,000

Premium Plus

47,27,000

Technology

50,99,000

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 is our best-selling sedan and today, we are happy to introduce two new attractive colors along with feature updates. The Audi A4 is a multi-dimensional car  – it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for anexhilarating drive when you’re in the mood for some fun. With the new 19 speakers, 755 W, B&O 3D sound system and the flat-bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more.”

Key highlights of the Audi A4:

Bold design, same character

  • Exterior shaped by Audi’s design language with modern, sporty and dynamic proportions
  •  Broader and flatter singleframe grille gives the A4 a large car feel
  •  Horizontal lines emphasize the width while the cuts on the side add definition
  •  A glass sunroof soaks the plush interior with natural light

Customisable, futuristic interiors for all your needs:

  • B&O Premium sound system with 3D sound – with 19 speakers including a center speaker and subwoofer, 16 Channel amplifier and an output of 755 Watts
  • 3-spoke, flat-bottomed, sports contour leather-wrapped multi-function plus steering wheel
  • The crisply-styled interior is defined by clean horizontal lines
  • Large MMI touch display is the control center
  • The ambient lighting package adds highlights to the interior with 30 color options
  • Comfort key allows keyless entry and gesture-based boot lid opening for maximum convenience
  • Audi Phone box with wireless charging for your smartphone
  • Audi Exclusive Piano Black inlays with leather and leatherette upholstery set the tone in the premium cabin
  • Park Assist with parking Aid Plus ensures a stress-free experience
  • Powered front seats with memory feature for the driver seat
  • Thee-zone climate control ensures comfort for all on-board

Engine that means business:

  • 2.0L TFSI engine that churns out 190 hp (140kW)
  • The 2.0L TFSI combines hefty torque of 320 Nm, smooth running and a long-range
  • The car can hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 241 km/h
  •  The 12V Mild Hybrid System minimizes fuel consumption while maximizing comfort
  • Mild Hybrid System comes with a belt alternator starter which shuts off the engine while coasting up to 10 sec between 55 & 160 kmph
  • Brake recuperation

Connectivity:

  •  With its MMI system, the highly connected Audi A4 offers a user experience similar to a contemporary smartphone
  •   MMI touch display has acoustic feedback with a high-resolution TFT display measuring 25.65 cms
  •    Audi Smartphone Interface
  •    Graphics are clean and legible and the menu structure with its tight hierarchies is tailored to user expectations and aims for easy operation
  •   The MMI search is based on free text input and returns hits rapidly
  •   Natural-language voice control, another function of the new system, understands many of the phrases used in everyday speech
  •  MMI Navigation Plus features the all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit plus and is controlled using the multifunction steering wheel
  •  Audi Virtual Cockpit plus comes with a new ‘Sport’ display option