Audi India introduces new colors and features on the Audi A4

Mumbai, September 22, 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today introduced two new colors- Tango Red and Manhattan Grayon the Audi A4. In addition, the brand has added two new features, a B&O premium sound system with 3D sound and a flat-bottom steering wheel on the Technology variant.

Audi A4 Variant Ex-showroom price Premium 43,12,000 Premium Plus 47,27,000 Technology 50,99,000

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 is our best-selling sedan and today, we are happy to introduce two new attractive colors along with feature updates. The Audi A4 is a multi-dimensional car – it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for anexhilarating drive when you’re in the mood for some fun. With the new 19 speakers, 755 W, B&O 3D sound system and the flat-bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more.”

Key highlights of the Audi A4:

Bold design, same character

Exterior shaped by Audi’s design language with modern, sporty and dynamic proportions

Broader and flatter singleframe grille gives the A4 a large car feel

Horizontal lines emphasize the width while the cuts on the side add definition

A glass sunroof soaks the plush interior with natural light

Customisable, futuristic interiors for all your needs:

B&O Premium sound system with 3D sound – with 19 speakers including a center speaker and subwoofer, 16 Channel amplifier and an output of 755 Watts

3-spoke, flat-bottomed, sports contour leather-wrapped multi-function plus steering wheel

The crisply-styled interior is defined by clean horizontal lines

Large MMI touch display is the control center

The ambient lighting package adds highlights to the interior with 30 color options

Comfort key allows keyless entry and gesture-based boot lid opening for maximum convenience

Audi Phone box with wireless charging for your smartphone

Audi Exclusive Piano Black inlays with leather and leatherette upholstery set the tone in the premium cabin

Park Assist with parking Aid Plus ensures a stress-free experience

Powered front seats with memory feature for the driver seat

Thee-zone climate control ensures comfort for all on-board

Engine that means business:

2.0L TFSI engine that churns out 190 hp (140kW)

The 2.0L TFSI combines hefty torque of 320 Nm, smooth running and a long-range

The car can hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 241 km/h

The 12V Mild Hybrid System minimizes fuel consumption while maximizing comfort

Mild Hybrid System comes with a belt alternator starter which shuts off the engine while coasting up to 10 sec between 55 & 160 kmph

Brake recuperation

Connectivity: