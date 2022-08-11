Audi India opens bookings for the New Audi Q3 Announces variants and features

- Available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology
- Online bookings via the Audi India website (www.audi.in) and ‘myAudi connect’ App
- First 500 customers to receive lucrative ownership benefits
- Class-leading performance: 2.0l TFSI engine with quattro all-wheel drive. Generates 190hp and 320 Nm of torque
- Exterior highlights: LED headlights, panoramic glass sunroof, high gloss styling package, comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate
- Interior highlights: Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, Ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours, leather/leatherette seat upholstery, Power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support and Audi sound system with ten speakers
- Six airbags in the front and rear, including front side airbags for maximum protection
- Largest boot in the segment with 530 Litres
- Legendary quattro all-wheel drive as standard
- Booking amount INR 2,00,000
- Deliveries are expected to start towards the end of 2022
Mumbai, 11 August 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today commenced online bookings for the new Audi Q3 in India – on the Audi India website (www.audi.in) and ‘myAudi Connect’ App. The new Audi Q3 will be available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology and will come loaded with a host of segment-first features.
The new Audi Q3 can be booked with an initial amount of INR 2,00,000. The first 500 customers will receive several ownership benefits including an Extended Warranty and a Comprehensive Service Package.
Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi Q3 has a fan following of its own in India and is loved by one and all. It has been our best-selling model and we are overjoyed to open bookings in addition to announcing all the fantastic features and ownership benefits. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class