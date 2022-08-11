Audi India opens bookings for the New Audi Q3 Announces variants and features

Available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology

Online bookings via the Audi India website (www.audi.in) and ‘myAudi connect’ App

First 500 customers to receive lucrative ownership benefits

Class-leading performance: 2.0l TFSI engine with quattro all-wheel drive. Generates 190hp and 320 Nm of torque

Exterior highlights: LED headlights, panoramic glass sunroof, high gloss styling package, comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate

Interior highlights: Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, Ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours, leather/leatherette seat upholstery, Power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support and Audi sound system with ten speakers

Six airbags in the front and rear, including front side airbags for maximum protection

Largest boot in the segment with 530 Litres

Legendary quattro all-wheel drive as standard

Booking amount INR 2,00,000

Deliveries are expected to start towards the end of 2022

Mumbai, 11 August 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today commenced online bookings for the new Audi Q3 in India – on the Audi India website (www.audi.in) and ‘myAudi Connect’ App. The new Audi Q3 will be available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology and will come loaded with a host of segment-first features.

The new Audi Q3 can be booked with an initial amount of INR 2,00,000. The first 500 customers will receive several ownership benefits including an Extended Warranty and a Comprehensive Service Package.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi Q3 has a fan following of its own in India and is loved by one and all. It has been our best-selling model and we are overjoyed to open bookings in addition to announcing all the fantastic features and ownership benefits. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class