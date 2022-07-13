Audi launches the new Audi A8 L in India

Mumbai, July, 12, 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today launched its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. Powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol) engine, generating 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi A8 L goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The new Audi A8 L provides a benchmark for ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ – with a new design language and a host of luxury features and technology options.

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A8 L is a symbol of no-compromise transport and the latest model brings in even more glamour, comfort and technology. With the new Audi A8 L we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalization options as well. The Audi A8 L Celebration Edition and Audi A8 L Technology are designed to finely reflect our customers’ personalities.”

Mr. Dhillon further added, “The needs of potential Audi A8 L customers are changing. They desire emotional and comfortable mobility experiences that fit their individual lifestyles. Values such as time, space, and individual expression are key decision drivers today. At the same time, a vehicle’s traditional strengths – from performance- and safety to comfort and luxury – remain important. The new Audi A8 L caters to all requirements and we are confident that this new flagship will continue to attract customers to the Audi family.”