Audi launches the new Audi A8 L in India

Mumbai, July, 12, 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today launched its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. Powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol) engine, generating 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi A8 L goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The new Audi A8 L provides a benchmark for ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ – with a new design language and a host of luxury features and technology options.
|Audi A8 L Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|Audi A8 L Celebration Edition
|INR 12,900,000
|Audi A8 L Technology
|INR 15,700,000
Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A8 L is a symbol of no-compromise transport and the latest model brings in even more glamour, comfort and technology. With the new Audi A8 L we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalization options as well. The Audi A8 L Celebration Edition and Audi A8 L Technology are designed to finely reflect our customers’ personalities.”
Mr. Dhillon further added, “The needs of potential Audi A8 L customers are changing. They desire emotional and comfortable mobility experiences that fit their individual lifestyles. Values such as time, space, and individual expression are key decision drivers today. At the same time, a vehicle’s traditional strengths – from performance- and safety to comfort and luxury – remain important. The new Audi A8 L caters to all requirements and we are confident that this new flagship will continue to attract customers to the Audi family.”
Exterior Design: Elegant and Classy
- New dynamic Digital Matrix headlamps up the style quotient
- Digital matrix LED headlights features illuminated Audi logo with selectable animated projections for entry / exit
- Wider and sportier single-frame grille with chrome angles, and chrome detailing lend the Audi A8 L just the right level of flash
- OLED tail lights with unique tail light signatures
- Proximity Lighting
- Lighting pattern adapts to Dynamic Mode (via Audi Drive Select)
- Available in 8 standard exterior colours – Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black
- New dual tone 48.26 cms (19 inch) alloy wheels with a 5-arm turbine design with graphite grey polish
Interior: First Class Cabin
- Rear seat executive package–
- Rear seat recliner
- Comfort individual seats with massage and ventilation
- Heated Foot Massager with 2 massage programs and 3 intensities
- Rear seat entertainment screens – 65 cms (10.1”) Screens
- Rear seat remote
- Valcona leather seat upholstery
- Front & rear seats come with 8 massage functions and 3 intensity levels
- MMI Navigation Plus with touch and haptic feedback for precise and easy operation
- Head-up display and Audi Virtual Cockpit puts all the info you need in clear sight
- Audi Smartphone interface
- 4 zone air conditioning with Air Ionizer and Aromatization ensures a fresh cabin at all times
- Ambient lighting with 30 colours
- Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System with 3D sound. Equipped with 23 speakers, a 23 channel BeoCore® amplifier, 3D front and rear surround sound, and automatically extending acoustic lenses to ensure the best possible audio reproduction
- Available in 4 interior colors – Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black
Performance:
- Powered by a dynamic 3.0L TFSI (petrol), 48V mild-hybrid engine, the new Audi A8 L produces 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The Audi A8 L accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds
- Legendary quattro all-wheel drive with Adaptive Air suspension as standard for outstanding driving dynamics.
- Predictive Active Suspension provides unmatched ride comfort
- System detects road undulations in advance using front camera and predictively adjusts suspension for brilliant comfort
- Predictive compensation up to a speed of 30 kmph
- The elevated entry function raises the vehicle when opening the doors by up to 50mm for easy entry and exit
- Active roll and pitch reduction
- Curve tilting function activated by the Comfort Plus mode reduces lateral forces
- Audi Drive Select for an unparalleled driving experience
Comfort and Technology:
- Matrix LED Rear Reading lights
- Power latching for the doors
- Cruise Control with Speed Limiter
- Audi phone box with wireless charging in the front
- Comfort key with sensor controlled luggage compartment release and closing
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Rear USB C ports
- 230 V Socket
- Audi Exclusive cool box
Safety:
- Audi Pre-Sense Basic activates in milliseconds in anticipation of a collision to reduce risk of injury
- Preventive self-tightening function for all seat belts front and rear
- 8 airbags (including front and rear seat side airbags)
- Upgradeable to 10 airbags, with the optional central airbags for the front and rear as a part of Safety Package plus
- Park Assist Plus with 360 degree cameras with obstacle detection and manoeuvre assist
After-sales benefits:
- 5 years warranty as standard; extendable upto 7 years
- 5 years Road Side Assistance (RSA) as standard with the option to extend upto 10 years
- 3 years Comprehensive Service Package