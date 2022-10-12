Augmont – Gold For All, all set to expand its Sell Old Gold business in Hyderabad simplifying the process of selling old gold

12th October, India: Augmont Gold For All, India’s No: 1 retail Gold Platform, trusted by millions of customers is a single-stop destination for all. The brand through its innovations has taken yet another step towards being a step closer to its consumers. Augmont Gold For All has successfully forayed into the Sell Old Gold business to enable simplifying the process and to offer its customers assistance in all things related to selling old gold. The brand has chosen the Hyderabad market as its second touch point for the Sell Old Gold process. All set to be launched on 12th October 2022, the unveiling comes close to heels after the brand’s recent successful launch of its Sell Old Gold Services in its Zaveri Bazar outlet in Mumbai.

The brand is the first corporate mover encouraging the services in a fully transparent and digital process beneficial for the customer. In India, end-users often fail to receive a transparent mechanism to sell their gold. Customers usually sell gold at the shop they procured it from. A greater challenge for customers is that they are compelled to trade their gold even to unknown shops wherein the purity of the gold isn’t usually acknowledged. This non-transparency, particularly among unorganized players, leads to a considerable decrease in the buy-back value for customers. Therefore, it is significant to endow consumers with proper data to assist them in getting the best value for their gold.

Through its Sell Old Gold services, AGFA aims to offer the best rate and transparent procedure so that customers can always trust the brand for its services. The use of digital and automated services makes this a time-saving process. The brand also endows any customer to walk in for selling gold in an emergency or to exchange cash for procuring new gold.

Under its Sell Old Gold scheme, the brand offers free testing of gold, a fully transparent gold melting process, and one of the best valuations for selling one’s used gold via a digital transaction process. The three staged purity assessment based on customer preference encompasses features like a touchstone, XRF scientific gold purity testing Machine, and advanced melting machine that can melt the gold quickly and easily. Additionally, the gold shall be valued based on its purity, weight, and current market rate.