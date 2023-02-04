Augmont Gold For All_Mr. Ketan Kothari Budget Reaction

Mr. Ketan Kothari, Director – Augmont-Gold For All.

The 2023 Union Budget is quite a cheerful budget for Individual taxpayers, where the focus was on the rural economy and increasing CAPEX allocation for adhering to the fiscal consolidation path. There have been some duty changes for the bullion industry, where Silver Bars and Silver Dore Import Duty are increased to 15% and 14.35%, respectively, and are aligned with gold and platinum. Moreover, the conversion of physical gold into EGR and vice-versa has been exempted from Capital Gains – this will enable EGRs to become more popular.