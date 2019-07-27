Augmont joins hands with Piggy makes digital gold an easily accessible in-vestment option for common-man

Augmont, India’s largest bullion player, has one of the country’s most successful apps and has now joined Piggy, India’s trusted personal finance platform, as their official digi-gold partner. Piggy is a Y-Combinator backed fintech company that was the first to launch a commission-free platform for direct mutual funds in India and is now simplifying personal finance for millions of Indians. Alongside digi-gold, Piggy will soon allow users to access investments in US stocks.

Augmont has sold over 2000 KG of Gold coins and jewelry in FY 2018-19 alone through its partner platforms. Augmont’s digi-gold product allows customers to buy gold for as low as Re. 1 and lets them accumulate their bullion investments over a period of time. There’s also the game-changing option of SIP, bringing the best of traditional and modern together. Whenever the investor wishes to encash the investment, they have to simply choose a gold product from a variety of coins and get it safely delivered right to their doorstep. This is done at live market prices and comes with the Best Price Guarantee. Until then, Augmont secures the gold in robust third-party vaults that are monitored by IDBI Trusteeship Services. What’s more, buyers can also choose to gift or sell the gold back to Augmont using the app.

“We are delighted to boost our online presence with Piggy. Over the past few years, we have witnessed unprecedented growth in digi-gold, which is perfect for the demanding new-age Indian investor who wants convenience, choice, security, and growth all bundled together. Augmont’s digi-gold, that’s available on several digital platforms, makes digi-gold more accessible to India’s remotest places which have long been afflicted with issues of quality, the right price, payment options, storage and reselling. Augmont and Piggy’s extremely secure technology helps clear it all up and makes bullion investment truly and finally, the investment option of the new India” said Mr. Sachin Kothari, Director, Augmont.

“The team at Piggy is extremely excited to partner with Augmont, a renowned name in the gold industry. Digi-gold is an important investment product for Indians looking to diversify their personal finance portfolio whilst retaining the comfort of having their gold is safely stored through and conveniently track its performance. Our mission of empowering Indians to reach financial freedom through access to financial products at the lowest prices is now bolstered by our partnership with Augmont” said Mr. Ankush Singh, CEO, Piggy.

As India’s only end-to-end bullion player, with its own Gold refinery, Gold Coins & Jewellery manufacturing unit, and Jewellery EMI Product with doorstep delivery, Augmont has transformed the way India buys gold. It has breathed new life into a wise old investment, making it convenient for youngsters and accessible in India’s farthest corners. Augmont’s digi-gold product is already available on Piggy’s website, Android and iOS apps. This takes the market leader’s reach of the digi-gold product to more people, adding tremendously to its already solid base of more than a million customers. Augmont is currently Piggy’s exclusive bullion partner. Augmont’s aggressive growth over the year has several other potential partnerships in the pipeline that will further strengthen its reach across India.

