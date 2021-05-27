AUK Protection equips Swedish Air Ambulance

Swedish Air Ambulance, SLA, provides prehospital ambulance care in large parts of Sweden. Onboard the helicopters there are, apart from pilots, experienced anesthesiologists and HEMS/nursing personnel that can provide top-quality emergency care to sick or injured on-site and during transport. SLA also provides intensive care transports between hospitals, both within and outside connected counties. Winning the contract means that central and county-based SLA personnel will be equipped with apparel from the new EMS Collection by AUK Protection, which is specialized for crew needs both during flights and during work at accident sites.

“It feels amazing and inspiring to welcome Swedish Air Ambulance to the AUK family. The process of further optimizing the apparel for SLA operations has already begun” says Johan Baumann, co-owner and client manager of AUK Protection.

During the development of the EMS Collection, the user has always been the top priority. The apparel must meet the high demands of the crews and remain comfortable, efficient, and modern. All while maintaining the highest quality in materials and details. The majority of the fabrics are sourced from within the EU, where all our production takes place. The launch of the EMS Collection is one step in the mission of AUK Protection to improve everyday conditions for those working in and around helicopters.

“During the development of the EMS Collection, the challenges have been many and exciting. Our own experiences as aviators have been useful, but the close collaboration with medical helicopter crews from around Europe has been invaluable. This makes us proud and confident in the launch of the EMS Collection” says Johan Baumann.

The contract period with Swedish Air Ambulance is two years, with a potential extension of another 1+1 years.