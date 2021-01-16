Auraa Luxury Living launches Luxury, hand-crafted soaps collection

A recent, shocking research disclosed that most commercial and leading soap brands have a high pH value. Some even rate at a level of 10, which indicates that the soap is too harsh for the skin, especially the face. Somehow most leading brands use chemicals and sulphates. That’s one of the prime reasons, intelligent consumers are shifting base to hand-crafted, artisan and luxury soaps which are paraben and sulphate free.

The brand, Auraa Luxury Living offers an array of beautifully patterned, detoxifying, fragrant handmade soaps crafted using natural ingredients like mint, shea butter, goat milk, vanilla, honey, olive oil, coconut oil, activated charcoal, aloe vera, glycerin, almond oil, lemongrass, coffee on a made-to-order basis.

Artisan soaps are an absolute rage on the gifting section for someone who adores luxury and loves pampering themselves with the exotic, natural flavours life has to offer. The spokesperson of the company commented, “Auraa Luxury Living ensures that every soap is hand-made with absolute care. Our shea butter and goat’s milk collection blended with rose fragrance, the lemongrass cheese cake and also the Dreamy Donuts collection (for kids) are an absolute rage. We also customise our orders as per the client’s personal preferences. In a short time, we have catered to corporate orders, wedding giveaways and birthday parties. Our offer for Valentine 2021 has already received pre-bookings. Today’s consumer loves natural fragrances (ranging from fruity flavours to coffee / lemongrass / musk / chocolate and various others).

On the pricing front, Auraa Luxury Living is decently priced and keeps introducing special offers on their Instagram handle @auraaluxuryliving

So if you love moments of pampering and pleasure, this brand has premium options. After all, your bath soap should leave you skin feeling healthy, smelling awesome and leaving the skin silky smooth and glowing. Go for paraben and sulphate free soaps and languish in the luxury.