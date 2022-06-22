Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Distributes 15 Tri Motor Bikes to Physically Challenged Persons at Jadcherla, Telangana

Jadcherla, Mahboobnagar 22nd June 2022: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, has distributed 15 Tri Motor Bikes (total worth of Rs 12 lakhs) to physically challenged persons in various villages of Jadcherla Mandal, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. These were handed over by Dr. C Laxma Reddy, MLA, Jadcherla & Sri AVS Mallikharjun, Senior Vice President, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd at the MLA camp office in Jadcherla town, Mahboobnagar.

On this occasion, Honbl’e MLA has thanked Sri K Nithyananda Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Sri P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Whole-time Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) has the vision to facilitate economic development in rural India by providing access to good education and health care to those in need. To achieve this end, it targets Below Poverty Line (BPL) groups living in the rural areas of Telangana District, and who have no access to basic amenities such as safe drinking water, shelter, clothing, and healthcare facilities. Aurobindo is making sincere efforts to address these issues and improve the quality of lives of these people.

Speaking about this initiative, Sri K Nithyananda Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said, ‘Aurobindo Pharma Foundation is extremely honoured to do something for the rural people of Jadcherla, Mahboobnagar. This CSR project is definitely one of the most unique projects that we have done so far. The prime focus of this project is to help end their pain and make them fully mobile through the use of these tricycles.”

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation endeavours to make a positive contribution to underprivileged communities by supporting a wide range of socio-economic, educational, and health initiatives.