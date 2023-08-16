Aurum Equity Partners, a Leading Global Private Equity Company Welcomes Sanjeev Mervana as Managing Partner

Pleasanton, CA, August 16, 2023 — Aurum Equity Partner, a leader in private equity firm with focus on real estate assets with Data Centers & cloud services, is pleased to introduce Sanjeev Mervana as its newly appointed Managing Partner. This strategic move comes following Aurum Equity’s recent announcement of its global fund.

This strategic addition to Aurum’s leadership team will undoubtedly strengthen their position as a premier player in the private equity sector. Mr. Mervana brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the telecommunication, cloud and data center infrastructure industry. With his dynamic leadership and strategic insights, they expect to see Aurum’s growth trajectory soar and their ability to deliver exceptional value to investors enhanced.

According to Venkat Bussa, Founder & CEO of Aurum Private Equity, “Sanjeev Mervana’s deep expertise and visionary leadership align seamlessly with Aurum’s commitment to their shareholders, investors and partners, in creating and growing, enterprise value of Aurum investments across the globe. His impressive background and extensive network will undoubtedly contribute to our firm’s continued expansion and evolution.”

Prior to joining Aurum Private Equity, Mr. Mervana held pivotal executive leadership roles at Cisco, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to identify investment opportunities for growth and execute successful portfolio strategies for profitable business. His comprehensive understanding of market trends, coupled with his passion for driving results, make him an ideal fit for his new role.

In response to his appointment, Mr. Mervana expressed his honor, stating, “I am honored to join Aurum Equity Partners as Managing Partner. The firm’s dedication to delivering exceptional returns and its commitment to innovation resonate with me deeply. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Aurum and contributing to the firm’s continued success.”

As Managing Partner, Mr. Mervana will play a key role in overseeing Aurum Equity Partner’s investment initiatives, partners relationships, merger & acquisition, and overall business development & execution. His appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent and further enhancing its position as a global leader in the private equity landscape.