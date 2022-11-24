AuthBridge launches new and improved iBRIDGE 2.0, an AI-powered verification solution to enable seamless verification journeys

New Delhi, 24th November 2022: AuthBridge, India’s largest Authentication technology company, has announced a new and improved version of iBRIDGE, their flagship employee onboarding and background check platform launched by the company in 2019. iBRIDGE 2.0 is the next-gen background verification platform that will enable companies with seamless candidate onboarding and verification experiences for the new-age talent. With this new product launch, clients of AuthBridge will be able to activate candidate verifications in seconds and deep dive into a candidate’s documentation status with a single click.

iBRIDGE 2.0 will also help companies resolve 90% of candidate verification queries in real-time. Some other features include visibility of verification status on one screen, explainer videos for candidate document management for hassle-free verifications along with flexible and intuitive candidate document collections.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Trehan, Founder and CEO, AuthBridge said, “iBRIDGE 2.0 allows HR teams to future-proof their verification solutions by not just adopting cutting-edge technologies for background checks but also offering a seamless user experience for both HR teams and candidates. The platform is built to look, feel and act agile, intuitive and omnichannel to enable dynamic interactions and an enhanced candidate and HR experience.”

AuthBridge has been providing digital solutions with an HR focus for over 17 years. These include background verification and onboarding for white-collar staff, blue-collar employee screening, and senior executive screening amongst others. AuthBridge serves more than 2000+ clients, the majority of whom rely on their proprietary databases and authentication technologies to verify permanent and contractual employees at speed and scale, often in real-time.