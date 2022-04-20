Authentic Mangalore Style and Custom Diamond Jeweller Now In Namma Bengaluru

N Laxminarayan Shet & Son Jewellers and Diamond Merchants launch their new store in Jayanagar, Bangalore

Bangalore, 20, April 2022: Launched in 1939, N Laxminarayan Shet & Son Jewellers, one of Mangalore’s leading jewellery brands launched its new showroom in Jayanagar 5th block, Bangalore. This new showroom is designed to cater to all jewellery lovers and is specially conceptualized to bring authentic Mangalore style of jewellery along with custom diamond offerings.

The showroom was inaugurated by DV Sadananda Gowda, Ex-Chief Minister and Sowmya Reddy, MLA of the Jayanagar Constituency who were the chief guests of the event.

The launch was graced by the presence of V Madhu, Retired IAS Officer, Dr. Rajneesh Goel, IAS Officer, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, GOK, Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, IAS Officer, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, GOK, and M Malathi Somashekar, Corporator, Shaakambari Nagar Ward, Bangalore.

N.Laxminarayan Shet & Son, known for the Nakshatra setting which is both an art and science in the line of the diamond business, offers exclusive high-quality diamond jewellery to its diverse customers. They specialize in Mangalore style of jewellery, which speaks volumes about the culture and tradition of coastal Karnataka and the intricacies in the design showcases craftsmanship of the region.

Speaking at the store launch, Abhijith V Shet, Managing Partner of N.Laxminarayan Shet & Son, Bangalore said “Our brand has been synonymous with quality since 1939. The strong value-led business set by my grandfather and father is what drives our business and our customers who have been with us for decades are testimony to that. We have launched this store with a vision to provide authentic Indian traditional and contemporary designs to our customers in Bangalore.

Also, in today’s competitive diamond market, it is easy for customers to be easily misled. Our core aim is to provide customers with high quality EF, VVS certified diamonds and entrust belief through transparency in every transaction made.”

Drawing inspiration from their tradition and culture, the collection at N.Laxminarayan Shet & Son is exquisitely crafted, bringing to life magnificent designs in the purest of gold, finest of diamonds and precious of stones. Their expertise, offerings at competitive prices, and uncompromised quality is testimony to their presence in the market for over 8 decades.