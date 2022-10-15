Authentic Meghalaya Handicraft Expo at Nizamuddin, Delhi

New Delhi/15th October 2022 – A special Meghalaya handicrafts exhibition will be held at Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin, National Zoological Park, in the city on 16th October. The exhibition has been organised by AROH Foundation in collaboration with The Earth Collective organic/natural lifestyle market.

Many Self-Help group women artisans from Meghalaya will be participating in this special one–day handicraft event. It provides underprivileged women artisans with a good platform to showcase their craftsmanship, sell handicraft products and make a decent sum of money.

The items include a range of bamboo crafts and home décor products comprising trays, plates, baskets, bangles, and stools, among others.

Dr. Neelam Gupta, Founder President & CEO of AROH foundation said, “The main purpose of the exhibition is to provide a market for Meghalaya handicraft products and ensure survival of these skilled underprivileged women artisans.”

The exhibition will start from 9 am to 2 pm.