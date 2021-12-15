Author Amanda Esch-Cormier Pens New Children’s Picture Book

A mother explores life’s hopes and dreams with her child in a heartwarming story.

A mother, with hopes and dreams of her own, avows that none compares to the love of bringing a child into the world. In author and songwriter Amanda Esch-Cormier’s new picture book, Wild and Beautiful, a mother invites her child to explore their own dreams in their wild and beautiful life. The book is a celebration of the endless love of a mother and child.

In Esch-Cormier’s story, a mother shares her many dreams and adventures that have come to be in her life: climbing mountains, flying in the sky, swimming in oceans. The character’s thrilling adventures pale in comparison to the wonder and joy of being a mother. And now, it’s her child’s turn to reflect and she recounts to them all of the wonderful things in life that they can be and to fill it with their own adventures and dreams.

The book’s characters dream of discovering new frontiers in space, growing a beautiful garden, or living on top of a majestic mountain. The mother shares that the joy is in the dreaming itself, and that her child’s future is full of possibilities, hope, and especially love.

“​​There is so much you can do and so much to love in the magical world. I’ll be here waiting to see what you find.”

Esch-Cormier’s longtime background as a songwriter and as a teacher for students with special needs makes her uniquely positioned to write a story that will move young readers and their families.