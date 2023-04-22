22nd April 2023: Sportsperson turned author Bhavini Bhargava recently launched her new book titled ‘UNHEARD’ which is published by WhiteFalcon Publishing. The book is a compilation of heart-warming and emotional poetry that takes the readers on a journey through the ups and downs of a teenage sportswoman’s life. Bhavini writes her unfiltered and in-depth thoughts and emotions as she experiences different seasons of life, and hopes to inspire her readers with her passion, determination, love, hate, belief, and faith.

The cover page launch was nothing less than grand, as it was unveiled by some of the most renowned personalities including ace designer Samant Chauhan and Ipsitaa, the Bollywood singer of First Kiss fame. The event was held on 20th November at Novotel London Hammersmith, London, as a part of India Fashion Week London.

Bhavini Bhargava is not only an accomplished author but also a talented athlete, pursuing an undergraduate course in Sports Management from Deakin University, Melbourne, Australia, on a full scholarship. She is a national-level badminton player and presently plays cricket in the national arena. Her list of achievements also includes being a topper in the commerce stream in school and being a part of the sports ambassador program for her university.

Overall, ‘UNHEARD’ is a must-read for anyone who wishes to delve deep into the heart and mind of a sportswoman who has seen it all, from struggles to success, and has come out stronger and wiser. The book is available for purchase on various online platforms, and it is expected to receive an overwhelming response from readers worldwide.