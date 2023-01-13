Author Mike Alan Smiddy’s New Book, “Pivotal Journey,” Follows an Assortment of Short Stories in Which the Author’s Path in Life Was Forever Changed in an Instant

Mineral Wells, TX, January 13, 2023 — Mike Alan Smiddy, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has practiced law for more than forty years and served over nine years as Palo Pinto County Judge, has completed his new book, “Pivotal Journey: Texas Roots, Moments, and People”: a series of moments throughout the author’s life that forever changed his trajectory in the world.

“People talk about pivotal moments-points in time in their lives about which their memories seem to revolve,” writes Smiddy. “There is life before the event and life after it. And the two sides of life are never the same. Pivotal moments become like dividers in a folder. The date of the point is usually not so important; the event or the person is what makes the difference. Life is forever altered. And if we are very lucky, after a pivotal moment, we understand life in general a little better and ourselves even more.

“The stories you will read here are about a boy who became a man. Stories of life-the good and not so good, but all of them were awesome. As we go, it becomes clear that the search for truth never ends, and freedom comes a little at a time, sometimes with great difficulty. Always remember, though, that it is the journey in search of truth that sets you free; a journey filled with pivotal points, moments, and people.

“If these stories cause you to remember-even travel back in time to a happy or sad time where you again see a special person or place, just remember that smiles and laughs and tears are free. They are all actually good for you.

“So come and read. Take this pivotal journey with me, and remember that you are on a journey too. Enjoy all of it because life is awesome.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mike Alan Smiddy’s new book invites readers to take a journey through the author’s life and discover how life can change in an instant. Poignant and honest, Smiddy weaves an intricate narrative that challenges readers to open their minds and learn a bit more about life and the world around them.

Readers can purchase “Pivotal Journey: Texas Roots, Moments, and People” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

