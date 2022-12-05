Authored Article on Future of AI and Its Impact on Jobs.

By Vimal Daga, Founder Linux World (P)ltd, Technology Expert and Philanthropist

There is no reason and no way that a human mind can keep up with an artificial intelligence machine by 2035.” —Gray Scott.

“Sooner or later, the U.S. will face mounting job losses due to advances in automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics.” —Oren Etzioni.

Despite the fact that these statements and observations certainly raise alarms, there is a growing concern and apprehension that technology is on the verge of replacing human jobs in the near future, as a result of the emergence, evolution, and expansion of artificial intelligence.

There is no doubt in our minds that technology has engulfed almost every field and sphere of life in almost all its incarnations in the modern world. While it appears to be under its control, we are not certain to what extent it is under its control. As the saying goes, there is always more than one side to a story. There is no exception to this rule when it comes to technology as well. In terms of using artificial intelligence as a tool for creating more jobs, there are two schools of thought. Some view it as a threat to human jobs, while others see it as a tool that can assist in creating more of them.

I believe that robots and artificial intelligence, in my view, are not there to steal our bread and butter. Instead, they are there to make our lives a bit easier in some way. A lot of opportunities will be presented to human beings in the future as a result of robots and artificial intelligence. Although almost 1.7 million jobs have been lost to automation since 2000, according to the prediction and the study, artificial intelligence is expected to create 97 million new jobs by 2025, despite the fact that almost 1.7 million have been lost to it since 2000.

Essentially, you are now beginning to see how this technology can actually serve as a tool for humans to help them in the long run and it cannot just be viewed as a negative thing. There is no doubt in my mind that artificial intelligence is going to be the driving force in the near future. It will have a profound impact on the world as we know it in the not-too-distant future.

A lot of differences exist between people, and one of them is that some people are very excited when they learn something new, whereas others have a rather gloomy or doomy picture in their minds as they are learning about the same event.

We need to stay comfortable with the fact that AI will not be able to replace all jobs, and we have to remain firm in our understanding of that. A number of specific profiles are available that require a high level of creativity, empathic work, and last-minute complex political frameworks. Teachers, writers, designers, lawyers, social workers, defense people, medical professionals, and others cannot be substituted with artificial intelligence or robots for any reason.

There are many fields that can be aided by the technological advancements of artificial intelligence in the near future, including all those mentioned above. But these can’t replicate the human touch or emotional string that these fields require.

As we enter the era of digitalization, there is a demand on the part of humans to join hands with a new world, and of course, we will have to do so with the help of technology, since the presence of technology in our daily lives requires that we adapt to its presence. The benefits that AI can bring to the workplace are in high demand. In spite of this, however, it should not change the fact that the human touch will always be a trend as well as a necessity.

According to experts, the role of artificial intelligence will be a boon to mankind. There is a possibility to reduce the amount of time that humans spend doing tedious tasks that are undoubtedly a part of their overall responsibilities. The result? It is expected that the resource will be able to focus on compprojects. This will allow him to be of greatest benefit to both the employer and the resource.

It is a fact of life that change is constant. There is no way to avoid the consequences of change, but we must be prepared to adapt to them. To survive, we must become comfortable with the idea that things will change from time to time.

There is an enormous change coming – a better, more advanced, new world is on its way – and we’ve got to pull our socks up because it’s time for a big change. It is only a matter of time before we start taking action instead of whining about it. In the context of re-adjustments, there are a lot of sacrifices involved. It is absolutely unfair and reckless to not prepare for the future and to only despair in the present. In addition to that, a person’s ability to show kindness, compassion, empathy, and love for one another is always going to be valued as an asset not only in the present but also in the future. No technology can replace the power of kindness, and it will always prevail over all other factors. It is evident that research in the field of artificial intelligence is expanding at an exponential rate. A wide variety of applications are being used in almost every segment of the market. In some way or another, these include autonomous cars, education, infrastructure, defense, health, social security, cancer detection, and the production of agricultural yield models in a variety of different ways.

Additionally, it is also worthwhile to note that there are a large number of platforms that offer degrees and certifications in AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning. However, there are very few people who are qualified to fill these positions. As a result of the shortage of skilled employees, there is currently a shortage of seekers. This has led to a sloppy hiring process as a result, which has delayed the deft introduction of intelligent machines into the workplace, as a consequence.

As there is intense competition between all types of jobs, machine learning and artificial intelligence jobs face considerably less competition than jobs in other types of jobs. This is despite the fact that there is intense competition between all types of jobs. There are an increasing number of specialized engineering jobs on the market, but there are still a great number of positions that have not been filled. An additional factor that contributes to the shortage of skilled talent on the market is the scarcity of qualified people to fill these jobs.

The AI research spectrum is expanding. From autonomous cars to models for cancer detection, the use cases touch almost every segment. In the same vein, there are a variety of platforms offering degrees and certifications in AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning at the same time. However, the number of employees in these fields is very low.

AI will create a distinct dividing line of jobs that are able to be mastered if they are properly trained and taught, which will override the threat to unskilled jobs. Despite the fact that many jobs have been taken over by artificial intelligence, there are still a lot of jobs you can find if you keep learning and upskilling yourself.

Allegis conducted a global survey that turned out to have some really interesting data points. Twenty-one percent of respondents viewed AI as something that they were excited about, according to the survey. The results of a survey conducted by 17 percent of respondents indicate that there is a strong belief among them that artificial intelligence will disrupt and enable the employment of people within the next ten years. There are, however, only 9 percent of people who believe that artificial intelligence will displace most of jobs in the future.

There is no doubt that artificial intelligence will become capable of performing human-like functions in the near future, replacing certain kinds of jobs that require human attributes also creating new employment opportunities.

The trending job profiles in the years to come to include machine learning engineers, deep learning engineers, artificial intelligence trainers, natural language processing engineers, artificial intelligence specialists, deep learning engineers – computer vision, as well as a variety of combinations such as AI & Deep Learning, Deep Learning & Machine Learning, Deep Learning & Data Scientists, etc.

In a report published by the World Economic Forum, 50% of all tasks at work will be automated by machines by the year 2025, compared to 29% currently. This is an increase from 29% today, according to the report. A significant decrease in the number of workers at almost half of the companies in the industry is expected by 2022. However, automation is expected to lead to the creation of new jobs at the same time in the entire industry as a whole. The level of need for specific roles in different regions tends to differ significantly, which is one of the most pertinent things. While there is a lot of hype about artificial intelligence replacing jobs, a lot of this is due to the fact that the type of jobs that are being considered have a lot to do with the kind of jobs that will be replaced. It is true that some aspects of a job can be automated, but there are also aspects of a job that cannot be automatically performed. There is a reasonable chance that artificial intelligence can and will become a part of the jobs of the future in a number of ways.