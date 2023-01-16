Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 welcomes visitors at the start of the weekend

Mumbai / Greater Noida, 16 January 2023: Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023, today welcomed the public to the Expo Mart, as visitors came out in large numbers with their families to experience the wonderful start of the weekend. On the second public day of the auto show, which became the convergence of a plethora of events and a promising footfall, the show opened its gates for the public from 11 AM to 8 PM today and will have the same timing across the Expo days.

The Auto Expo The Motor Show 2023 also showcased SIAM’s initiative towards sustainable mobility, with four pillars emphasizing on Safety, Bio-Fuel, Electrification & Circularity, namely Surakshit Safar (Safe Journey), Javik Pahal (Bio-initiative), Vidyutikaran Initiative (Vehicle Electrification), and Chakriyata initiative (recycling & circular economy).

As part of SIAM’s Surakshit Safar initiative, Maruti Suzuki India developed vehicle simulation and training protocols for safe driving, in conjunction with IDTR (Institute of Driver Training and Research), and highlighted its road safety education and training courses, which are presently available in six states across the country.

Furthermore, MG Motor demonstrated Pedal Power under MG Seva initiative, in which individuals from the MG community will participate to promote environmental and sustainability awareness. On successful completion of 50 Seconds of the activity, MG will plant two trees, helping the betterment of the environment.

In the presence of Industry stalwarts SIAM also organized the annual ‘Auto Trade Dialogue’ conference to discuss the changing dynamics in global automotive policies and trade, the upcoming opportunity along with challenges.

The Expo also saw the presence of notable dignitaries like – Mr. Ashish Kundra, Commissioner of Transport, Delhi Government, together with Ms. Shilpa Shinde, MD DTC, Mr. Rajesh Agarwal, MD DIMTS, and Mr. C K Goyal, SR VP- DIMTS, at the Auto Expo- The Motor Show 2023 today.

The visitors’ enthusiasm was evident, as people of all ages gathered around the excellent lineup of automobiles shown by the manufacturers.