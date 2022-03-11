Auto Industry Sales Performance of February 2022

11th March 2022, Mumbai:

Monthly Performance: February 2022

Production: The total production of Passenger Vehicles*, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in the month of February 2022 were, 1,795,514 units.

Commenting on February 2022 sales data, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Sales in the month of February 2022 has declined compared to February 2021, across Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler categories. Continuing supply side challenges like Semiconductor shortages, increase in cost due to new regulations, higher commodity prices, higher logistics cost etc. have impacted overall sales in the auto industry. Industry is closely watching the possible impact of the on-going conflict in Ukraine, as Global Supply Chains could come under sales’’

Domestic Sales:

· Passenger Vehicles* sales were 262,984 units in February 2022.

· Three-wheeler sales were 27,039 units in February 2022.

· Two-wheeler sales were 1,037,994 units in February 2022.

Performance: April 2021 – February 2022

Production: Total production of Passenger Vehicles**, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in April 2021 – February 2022 were 20,042,351 units.

Domestic Sales:

· Passenger Vehicles** sales were 2,666,109 units in April 2021 – February 2022

· Three-wheeler sales were 228,907 units in April 2021 – February 2022

· Two-wheeler sales were 12,282,202 units in April 2021 – February 2022

* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available

** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Dec

Domestic Sales: Monthly

Category Domestic Sales (In Nos) Segment/Subsegment February 2020 2021 2022 Passenger Vehicles (PVs)* Passenger Cars 148,541 155,128 133,572 Utility Vehicles (UVs) 78,674 114,350 120,122 Vans 11,407 11,902 9,290 Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs) 238,622 281,380 262,984 Three Wheelers Passenger Carrier 32,423 18,617 19,369 Goods Carrier 8,877 9,039 7,670 Total Three Wheelers 41,300 27,656 27,039 Two Wheelers Scooter/ Scooterettee 422,306 465,097 344,137 Motorcycle/Step-Throughs 816,679 910,323 658,009 Mopeds 55,802 51,445 35,848 Total Two Wheelers 1,294,787 1,426,865 1,037,994 Quadricycle 55 8 10 Grand Total 1,574,764 1,735,909 1,328,027

* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available

Cumulative Sales: April 2021 – February 2022

Category Domestic Sales (In Nos) Segment/Subsegment April-February 2019-2020 2020-2021 2021-2022 Passenger Vehicles (PVs)** Passenger Cars 1,594,821 1,336,473 1,290,030 Utility Vehicles (UVs) 885,556 902,951 1,273,090 Vans 125,006 96,384 102,989 Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs) 2,605,383 2,335,808 2,666,109 Three Wheelers Passenger Carrier 503,317 113,635 160,596 Goods Carrier 106,140 73,501 68,311 Total Three Wheelers 609,457 187,136 228,907 Two Wheelers Scooter/ Scooterettee 5,302,779 4,024,183 3,648,994 Motorcycle/Step-Throughs 10,642,804 9,027,235 8,197,707 Mopeds 604,004 572,559 435,501 Total Two Wheelers 16,549,587 13,623,977 12,282,202 Quadricycle 1,073 (19) 75 Grand Total 19,765,500 16,146,902 15,177,293

** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Dec

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.