Auto Industry Sales Performance of February 2022

11th March 2022, Mumbai:
Monthly Performance: February 2022
Production: The total production of Passenger Vehicles*, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in the month of February 2022 were, 1,795,514 units.
Commenting on February 2022 sales data, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Sales in the month of February 2022 has declined compared to February 2021, across Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler categories. Continuing supply side challenges like Semiconductor shortages, increase in cost due to new regulations, higher commodity prices, higher logistics cost etc. have impacted overall sales in the auto industry. Industry is closely watching the possible impact of the on-going conflict in Ukraine, as Global Supply Chains could come under sales’’
Domestic Sales:
· Passenger Vehicles* sales were 262,984 units in February 2022.
· Three-wheeler sales were 27,039 units in February 2022.
· Two-wheeler sales were 1,037,994 units in February 2022.
Performance: April 2021 – February 2022
Production: Total production of Passenger Vehicles**, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in April 2021 – February 2022 were 20,042,351 units.
Domestic Sales:
· Passenger Vehicles** sales were 2,666,109 units in April 2021 – February 2022
· Three-wheeler sales were 228,907 units in April 2021 – February 2022
· Two-wheeler sales were 12,282,202 units in April 2021 – February 2022
* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available
** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Dec
Domestic Sales: Monthly
|Category
|Domestic Sales (In Nos)
|Segment/Subsegment
|February
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Passenger Vehicles (PVs)*
|Passenger Cars
|148,541
|155,128
|133,572
|Utility Vehicles (UVs)
|78,674
|114,350
|120,122
|Vans
|11,407
|11,902
|9,290
|Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs)
|238,622
|281,380
|262,984
|Three Wheelers
|Passenger Carrier
|32,423
|18,617
|19,369
|Goods Carrier
|8,877
|9,039
|7,670
|Total Three Wheelers
|41,300
|27,656
|27,039
|Two Wheelers
|Scooter/ Scooterettee
|422,306
|465,097
|344,137
|Motorcycle/Step-Throughs
|816,679
|910,323
|658,009
|Mopeds
|55,802
|51,445
|35,848
|Total Two Wheelers
|1,294,787
|1,426,865
|1,037,994
|Quadricycle
|55
|8
|10
|Grand Total
|1,574,764
|1,735,909
|1,328,027
* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available
Cumulative Sales: April 2021 – February 2022
|Category
|Domestic Sales (In Nos)
|Segment/Subsegment
|April-February
|2019-2020
|2020-2021
|2021-2022
|Passenger Vehicles (PVs)**
|Passenger Cars
|1,594,821
|1,336,473
|1,290,030
|Utility Vehicles (UVs)
|885,556
|902,951
|1,273,090
|Vans
|125,006
|96,384
|102,989
|Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs)
|2,605,383
|2,335,808
|2,666,109
|Three Wheelers
|Passenger Carrier
|503,317
|113,635
|160,596
|Goods Carrier
|106,140
|73,501
|68,311
|Total Three Wheelers
|609,457
|187,136
|228,907
|Two Wheelers
|Scooter/ Scooterettee
|5,302,779
|4,024,183
|3,648,994
|Motorcycle/Step-Throughs
|10,642,804
|9,027,235
|8,197,707
|Mopeds
|604,004
|572,559
|435,501
|Total Two Wheelers
|16,549,587
|13,623,977
|12,282,202
|Quadricycle
|1,073
|(19)
|75
|Grand Total
|19,765,500
|16,146,902
|15,177,293
** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Dec
Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.