Auto Industry Sales Performance of February 2022

March 11, 2022 Rekha Nair Business 0
SIAM

11th March 2022, Mumbai:

Monthly Performance: February 2022

Production: The total production of Passenger Vehicles*, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in the month of February 2022 were, 1,795,514 units.

Commenting on February 2022 sales data, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Sales in the month of February 2022 has declined compared to February 2021, across Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler categories. Continuing supply side challenges like Semiconductor shortages, increase in cost due to new regulations, higher commodity prices, higher logistics cost etc. have impacted overall sales in the auto industry. Industry is closely watching the possible impact of the on-going conflict in Ukraine, as Global Supply Chains could come under sales’’

Domestic Sales:

· Passenger Vehicles* sales were 262,984 units in February 2022.

· Three-wheeler sales were 27,039 units in February 2022.

· Two-wheeler sales were 1,037,994 units in February 2022.

Performance: April 2021 – February 2022

Production: Total production of Passenger Vehicles**, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in April 2021 – February 2022 were 20,042,351 units.

Domestic Sales:

· Passenger Vehicles** sales were 2,666,109 units in April 2021 – February 2022

· Three-wheeler sales were 228,907 units in April 2021 – February 2022

· Two-wheeler sales were 12,282,202 units in April 2021 – February 2022

* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available

** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Dec

Domestic Sales: Monthly

 

Category Domestic Sales (In Nos)
Segment/Subsegment February
2020 2021 2022
Passenger Vehicles (PVs)*
Passenger Cars 148,541 155,128 133,572
Utility Vehicles (UVs) 78,674 114,350 120,122
Vans 11,407 11,902 9,290
Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs) 238,622 281,380 262,984
Three Wheelers
Passenger Carrier 32,423 18,617 19,369
Goods Carrier 8,877 9,039 7,670
Total Three Wheelers 41,300 27,656 27,039
Two Wheelers
Scooter/ Scooterettee 422,306 465,097 344,137
Motorcycle/Step-Throughs 816,679 910,323 658,009
Mopeds 55,802 51,445 35,848
Total Two Wheelers 1,294,787 1,426,865 1,037,994
Quadricycle 55 8 10
Grand Total 1,574,764 1,735,909 1,328,027

* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available

 

Cumulative Sales: April 2021 – February 2022

 

Category Domestic Sales (In Nos)
Segment/Subsegment April-February
2019-2020 2020-2021 2021-2022
Passenger Vehicles (PVs)**
Passenger Cars 1,594,821 1,336,473 1,290,030
Utility Vehicles (UVs) 885,556 902,951 1,273,090
Vans 125,006 96,384 102,989
Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs) 2,605,383 2,335,808 2,666,109
Three Wheelers
Passenger Carrier 503,317 113,635 160,596
Goods Carrier 106,140 73,501 68,311
Total Three Wheelers 609,457 187,136 228,907
Two Wheelers
Scooter/ Scooterettee 5,302,779 4,024,183 3,648,994
Motorcycle/Step-Throughs 10,642,804 9,027,235 8,197,707
Mopeds 604,004 572,559 435,501
Total Two Wheelers 16,549,587 13,623,977 12,282,202
Quadricycle 1,073 (19) 75
Grand Total 19,765,500 16,146,902 15,177,293

** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Dec

 Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.