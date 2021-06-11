Auto Industry Sales Performance of May 2021

Monthly Performance: May 2021

Production: The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and

Quadricycle in the month of May 2021 was 806,755 units.

Domestic Sales:

• Passenger Vehicles* sales was 88,045 units in May 2021.

• Three-wheeler sales was 1,251 units in May 2021.

• Two-wheeler sales was 352,717 units in May 2021.

Commenting on the May 2021 data, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said “Indian Automobile Industry stands committed to support the Government in its battle against Covid19 pandemic through various initiatives to augment availability of oxygen, support health care infrastructure and local communities. OEMs have also taken up large scale vaccination of their employees, family members and dealer partners.

Most part of May was under lockdown in many states thus impacting overall sales and production. Many members had shut down their manufacturing plants to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes.

Since, both May 2020 and May 2021 were abnormal months because of the Covid-19 situation and lockdowns, comparison of these two months holds no meaning. However, a comparison of May 2021 sales with May 2019, which was a normal year, presents a realistic picture. So, as compared to May 2019, sales in the month of May 2021, for Passenger vehicles stood at 88,045 units (- 61.2%), for Two-wheelers at 3,52,717 units (- 79.6%) and for Three-Wheelers at just 1,251 units (- 97.6%).”