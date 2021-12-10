Auto Industry Sales Performance of November 2021

Monthly Performance: November 2021

Production: The total production of Passenger Vehicles*, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in the month of November 2021 was 1,696,012 units.

Domestic Sales:

· Passenger Vehicles* sales was 215,626 units in November 2021.

· Three-wheeler sales was 22,471 units in November 2021.

· Two-wheeler sales was 1,050,616 units in November 2021.

Performance: April – November 2021

Production: Total production of Passenger Vehicles**, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in April-November 2021 was 14,647,842 units.

Domestic Sales:

· Passenger Vehicles** sales was 1,829,693 units in April-November 2021

· Three-wheeler sales was 149,666 units in April-November 2021

· Two-wheeler sales was 9,109,853 units in April-November 2021

* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available

** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Sept

Commenting on November 2021 sales data, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Industry continues to face headwinds due to global semi-conductor shortage. In the festive season, Industry was hoping to make up for the lost ground, but the sales in the month of November 2021, were lowest in 7 years for Passenger Vehicles, lowest in 11 years for Two- Wheelers and lowest in 19 years for Three-Wheelers.

Amidst the rising threat of Omicron, the new Covid variant, Industry is pro-actively ensuring employee safety and monitoring any supply chain hiccups.”

Domestic Sales: Monthly

Category Domestic Sales (In Numbers) Segment/Subsegment November 2019 2020 2021 Passenger Vehicles (PVs)* Passenger Cars 154,223 149,949 100,906 Utility Vehicles(UVs) 88,361 103,525 105,091 Vans 10,555 11,424 9,629 Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs) 253,139 264,898 215,626 Three Wheelers Passenger Carrier 46,240 14,158 16,159 Goods Carrier 9,538 9,913 6,312 Total Three Wheelers 55,778 24,071 22,471 Two Wheelers Scooter/ Scooterettee 459,851 502,561 306,899 Motorcycle/Step-Throughs 893,538 1,026,705 699,949 Mopeds 57,550 70,750 42,558 Electric Two Wheelers – 363 1,210 Total Two Wheelers 1,410,939 1,600,379 1,050,616 Quadricycle 18 – 46 Grand Total 1,719,874 1,889,348 1,288,759

* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available.

Cumulative Sales: April-November 2021

Category Domestic Sales (In Numbers) Segment/Subsegment April-November 2019 2020 2021 Passenger Vehicles (PVs)** Passenger Cars 1,136,005 839,008 885,865 Utility Vehicles (UVs) 629,841 555,746 870,894 Vans 92,334 60,804 72,934 Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs) 1,858,180 1,455,558 1,829,693 Three Wheelers Passenger Carrier 375,696 64,245 102,074 Goods Carrier 77,763 45,965 47,592 Total Three Wheelers 453,459 110,210 149,666 Two Wheelers Scooter/ Scooterettee 4,157,329 2,779,417 2,702,003 Motorcycle/Step-Throughs 8,256,420 6,456,310 6,069,307 Mopeds 450,008 402,184 330,473 Electric Two Wheelers – 1,356 8,070 Total Two Wheelers 12,863,757 9,639,267 9,109,853 Quadricycle 921 -27 54 Grand Total 15,176,317 11,205,008 11,089,266

** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Sept