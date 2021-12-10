Auto Industry Sales Performance of November 2021

Monthly Performance: November 2021
Production: The total production of Passenger Vehicles*, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in the month of November 2021 was 1,696,012 units.
Domestic Sales:
· Passenger Vehicles* sales was 215,626 units in November 2021.
· Three-wheeler sales was 22,471 units in November 2021.
· Two-wheeler sales was 1,050,616 units in November 2021.
Performance: April – November 2021
Production: Total production of Passenger Vehicles**, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles in April-November 2021 was 14,647,842 units.
Domestic Sales:
· Passenger Vehicles** sales was 1,829,693 units in April-November 2021
· Three-wheeler sales was 149,666 units in April-November 2021
· Two-wheeler sales was 9,109,853 units in April-November 2021
* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available
** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Sept
Commenting on November 2021 sales data, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Industry continues to face headwinds due to global semi-conductor shortage. In the festive season, Industry was hoping to make up for the lost ground, but the sales in the month of November 2021, were lowest in 7 years for Passenger Vehicles, lowest in 11 years for Two- Wheelers and lowest in 19 years for Three-Wheelers.
Amidst the rising threat of Omicron, the new Covid variant, Industry is pro-actively ensuring employee safety and monitoring any supply chain hiccups.”
Domestic Sales: Monthly
|Category
|Domestic Sales (In Numbers)
|Segment/Subsegment
|November
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Passenger Vehicles (PVs)*
|Passenger Cars
|154,223
|149,949
|100,906
|Utility Vehicles(UVs)
|88,361
|103,525
|105,091
|Vans
|10,555
|11,424
|9,629
|Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs)
|253,139
|264,898
|215,626
|Three Wheelers
|Passenger Carrier
|46,240
|14,158
|16,159
|Goods Carrier
|9,538
|9,913
|6,312
|Total Three Wheelers
|55,778
|24,071
|22,471
|Two Wheelers
|Scooter/ Scooterettee
|459,851
|502,561
|306,899
|Motorcycle/Step-Throughs
|893,538
|1,026,705
|699,949
|Mopeds
|57,550
|70,750
|42,558
|Electric Two Wheelers
|–
|363
|1,210
|Total Two Wheelers
|1,410,939
|1,600,379
|1,050,616
|Quadricycle
|18
|–
|46
|Grand Total
|1,719,874
|1,889,348
|1,288,759
* BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors & Volvo Auto data is not available.
Cumulative Sales: April-November 2021
|Category
|Domestic Sales (In Numbers)
|Segment/Subsegment
|April-November
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Passenger Vehicles (PVs)**
|Passenger Cars
|1,136,005
|839,008
|885,865
|Utility Vehicles (UVs)
|629,841
|555,746
|870,894
|Vans
|92,334
|60,804
|72,934
|Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs)
|1,858,180
|1,455,558
|1,829,693
|Three Wheelers
|Passenger Carrier
|375,696
|64,245
|102,074
|Goods Carrier
|77,763
|45,965
|47,592
|Total Three Wheelers
|453,459
|110,210
|149,666
|Two Wheelers
|Scooter/ Scooterettee
|4,157,329
|2,779,417
|2,702,003
|Motorcycle/Step-Throughs
|8,256,420
|6,456,310
|6,069,307
|Mopeds
|450,008
|402,184
|330,473
|Electric Two Wheelers
|–
|1,356
|8,070
|Total Two Wheelers
|12,863,757
|9,639,267
|9,109,853
|Quadricycle
|921
|-27
|54
|Grand Total
|15,176,317
|11,205,008
|11,089,266
** BMW, Mercedes & Volvo Auto data is not available, Tata Motors data is only available for Apr-Sept