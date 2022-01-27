Autobot Academy appoints Rajeev Sharma as head L&D

Autobot Academy, India’s first and leading EV learning company, has appointed Mr. Rajeev Sharma as the Head, Autobot Academy Learning and Development (L&D) division. Mr Rajeev is a prominent automotive professional and corporate trainer with over 34 years of industry experience in areas such as After Sales, Field Service, Customer Relation, Automotive Technical and Behavioural Training, Profit Centre Operations and Sales and Distribution Management, etc.

Speaking about this, Mr. Rajeev Sharma, said, “EVs are the future of commute. It is quite heartening to see India making rapid strides into developing the home-grown EV manufacturing industry. There is immense potential and talent available, and my aim is to leverage my experience in almost all functions of the automobile industry, and create a future-oriented, holistic and global learning and development platform for the EV industry in the years ahead.”

Adding his comments, Ashwini Tiwary, Co-Founder / CEO, Autobot India, said, “At Autobot Academy, we are building the world’s most extensive network of automobile experts and EV specific learning opportunities for the millions of aspirants joining the sector in the years to come. Mr Rajeev Sharma is a well-known name in the Indian automobile sector with ample expertise in passenger as well as commercial vehicles technology. With his knowhow and vision, he is an ideal leader for Autobot Academy’s L&D activities and will help build an excellence-driven ecosystem for the Indian automotive industry to expedite EV adoption in India.”