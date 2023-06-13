AutoFlight Reveals Interior Design of World-Record Holding Prosperity I EVTOL

Augsburg, Germany (13/06/2023) – AutoFlight, the global electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) pioneer, is thrilled to unveil the interior design of its world-record holding Prosperity I EVTOL. Designed by legendary automotive industry designer Frank Stephenson, known for his iconic works with brands such as Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, and MINI, Prosperity I represents a fusion of style, science, and sustainable urban mobility. The full-scale aircraft type will be showcased at the highly anticipated Le Bourget Paris Air Show (19-25 June 2023).

Frank Stephenson’s expertise and creative vision have been instrumental in bringing Prosperity I to life. With a career spanning over three decades, Stephenson has consistently delivered designs that marry form and function, while incorporating the latest eco-friendly technologies. Leveraging his experience, Prosperity I embraces a sleek and elegant aesthetic that exemplifies the perfect blend of performance and beauty.

Tian Yu, CEO of AutoFlight, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to have Frank Stephenson, a true industry pioneer, lending his remarkable talent to our Prosperity I eVTOL. His unparalleled design expertise has added a new dimension to our aircraft, elevating it to a whole new level. With Frank’s touch, Prosperity I truly embodies the future of urban air mobility.”

Frank Stephenson, Chief Designer of Prosperity I, shared his thoughts on the design process, saying, “Designing the interior of the Prosperity I has been a phenomenal journey. Our aim was to create an environment that evokes a sense of safety, comfort and innovation. With this as our goal, the passengers will feel relaxed, living a new sensation of wonder as they travel to their destinations. The welcoming interior has been achieved through the innovative application of natural organic shapes, new soft touch materials and a clever system of interior mood lighting. Meticulous attention to all details ensures that Prosperity I is bound to provide our passengers with a truly exceptional in-flight experience.“

AutoFlight is committed to sustainability and is actively working on selecting sustainable, recycled, and reusable materials for Prosperity I ahead of mass production. Aligning with its vision of sustainable urban mobility, the company aims to deliver a cutting-edge aircraft that not only revolutionizes air transportation but also minimizes its environmental impact.

With the longest eVTOL flight on record (250km / 155mi), Prosperity I is leading the pack in achieving sustainable advanced air mobility (AAM) at scale. Its interior design features demonstrate AutoFlight’s dedication to providing a remarkable passenger experience in mass individual transportation. The sleek lines and angle-free sculpted interior create a feeling of spaciousness, while curated lighting adds an ambiance of elegance and tranquility. The use of performance materials not only ensures a lightweight structure but also reflects AutoFlight’s unwavering commitment to efficiency and sustainability.

AutoFlight invites industry professionals and aviation enthusiasts to visit their exhibition stand, Chalet #200, at Le Bourget Paris Air Show, where the full-scale Prosperity I will be showcased.

