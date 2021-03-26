AutoFlipz appoints Akshay Verma as its Vice President

AutoFlipz, India’s First Network of Standardised & Technology enabled Aftermarket Repair Shops (ARS), has appointed Akshay Verma, the former Business Head-Renault at SBA, Oman and Ex-VP, Tata Motors Finance Limited, as its Vice President.

Akshay will be responsible for AutoFlipz’s strategic tie-ups with the leading stakeholders in the automotive component industry and its expansion across India. “At AutoFlipz, technology, trust and transparency are the three factors I will be focusing on to drive its growth”, says Akshay.

“Akshay is a Business Leader with a demonstrated history of working and exemplary achievements in the Automotive Industry and Financial Services sector. We are glad that he will be at the helm of the affairs and help us establish ourselves as India’s most trusted automotive aftermarket brand”, says Harpreet Singh, Co-founder AutoFlipz.

In his previous roles as Business head-Renault at SBA, Akshay established RENAULT Brand in Oman and moved the Brand from 38th position to 9th position and received Champion Importer Award from Groupe Renault. SBA is a flagship company of Oman based leading multi-national automotive company with operations across the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Libya and Iraq, among others.

At TATA, he was part of the core team which Merged Tata Finance Ltd with Tata Motors Ltd and created Tata Motors Finance Ltd. He was responsible for managing Passenger Car Business Unit, Line of Operations and increased the business size from 150 crores to 2000 crores annually. He was awarded as Best Business Leader Award by Gallup while working with Tata Motors Ltd. He also conducted research on Indian Used Vehicle Market with BCG and established Used Vehicle Finance and Refurbishment Business for Tata Motors Finance Ltd and Tata Capital Ltd. He was the member of the Founder Committee of Tata Capital Ltd.

During his stint with Hyundai Motor India Ltd., he received All India Best Sales Associate Award

Akshay has also been conferred recently with “Man of Excellence Award” in recognition of outstanding professional achievement and contribution in Nation building by Indian Achievers Forum.

He holds a Post graduation in Business Management and specialisation in Export Marketing from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and has over 25 years of experience in steering a company’s growth.

About AutoFlipz: AutoFlipz is India’s First Network of Standardised & Technology enabled Car Care, Service and Repair Centres, founded in Jan 2021 by two AutoJunkies ( Harpreet Singh & Japjot Singh ) having roots in the financial industry. In a short span of two months, it has established its presence in Delhi NCR with over 25 workshops and has forayed into state of Rajasthan, The platform is a one-stop-solution, which provides its customers with assured car services and repair, anytime, anywhere. The brand is following stringent norms in selecting the repair centres with an objective to standardize the highly unorganized yet highly potential sector and at the same time deliver a uniform experience to customers at every AutoFlipz workshop