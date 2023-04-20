Automotive Transformation Group appoint Chris Stott as Director of Alliances for European expansion

Bearsted 20th April 2023 – Chris Stott, Founder of SalesMaster, has been appointed Director of Alliances at Automotive Transformation Group, leading provider of retailing solutions to the automotive sector. The promotion follows a 28-year career within the automotive industry and provides an insight into The Group’s plan to deliver an omnichannel retailing solution for automotive.

Determined to innovate, Stott began his career within the automotive industry as a Fleet Sales Administrator for Wayside Group. Progressing through the ranks he spent 14 years there, acquiring extensive practical experience in the automotive retail sector – spanning fleet sales functions and technological responsibility for more than 500 colleagues. It was here that he created the first version of what is now NetDirector® SalesMaster, a central database enabling group-wide visibility and a relied-upon source of truth for managing vehicle inventory, to maximise efficiency across the workforce.

After moving on to Fevore Group, Stott honed his craft and further developed his strategic, commercial and leadership skills as Group Managing Director for 7 operating companies. And, in 2012, Stott and his team rebuilt NetDirector® SalesMaster in the form of a scalable web application featuring a seamless design underpinned by cutting-edge technology.

Stott first became associated with Automotive Transformation Group when they acquired NetDirector® SalesMaster in 2021. Since then, he has been Product Director for Inventory and Fleet solutions, integrating cornerstone technologies into The Group’s extensive omnichannel product set. In his new role, Chris Stott will be responsible for the acquisition of new international opportunities as they expand their global reach. He will continue to work closely with the Product teams and foster multi-faceted relationships with customers and partners across the globe.

When asked about the appointment, Chief Executive Officer Tim Smith stated, “Since the acquisition in 2021, Chris has continued to drive innovation in our product suite. Real-time inventory management is critical to delivering seamless omnichannel retailing for automotive, regardless of whether you’re working within a traditional franchise network or an agency model. And you simply don’t get much more of an expert on this subject than Chris Stott. His experience is also accelerating our work with key strategic alliances and he’s directly helping guide our customers on the journey to omnichannel.”

Chris Stott added, “I am thrilled to be appointed Director of Alliances at Automotive Transformation Group, a company that is at the forefront of automotive omnichannel retailing. For me, it was crucial that vehicle management was a central and fully integrated part of Automotive Transformation Group’s product strategy. Now, my next challenge is to take our integrated product set to a wider market and maintain our relationships with the industry’s key innovators.”