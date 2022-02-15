Automovill announces India’s First Vehicle Accidental Claims App

New Delhi, 15 February, 2022: Automovill, a full-stack mobility start-up has launched India’s First Accidental Claims app for all Insurance agents/brokers across India. The application will help the brand to build an interface with over 1 lakh+ Agents across 20k+Pincodes in India. The app is available for android device and by June-22 it will be launched for the IOS users too.

x

The app will function as a complete motor insurance platform serving end-to-end connecting agents, car owners and the brand to facilitate any motor claim, simultaneously providing transparency in terms of claims, offerings, cost, and services. An agent can simply sign up and register a claim case from the client, this case would further be summitted with Automovill and upon estimate generation the insurer will process it further. The process and status will be visible to the agent on the app.

“The idea behind launching this app is to reduce the claim-cost by bringing in more efficiency to the system for all the stake holders (Insurance companies & Customers). As on date Automovill is the leader in handling Motor claims across India, providing not less than a 40% cost reduction compared to Authorized service providers. We understand the true estimates and can add speed and transparency to the entire system. This makes it easier for agents, and customers to book and facilitate the claim. The app will solve that procedure for everyone,” said Mr. Mridu Mahendra Das, Co-Founder & CEO of Automovill.

The application will be further developed in-house into an advanced AI system to support insurance claim estimation procedure. It will be built on fine AI technology to disrupt the much complex motor insurance claim process. The technology will be used in detecting vehicle damage like dents, and generating estimates of insurance claims. It will handle the further process of sending the estimate and getting approvals from the insurers too, thus reducing any discrepancies.

x

Currently in the phase -1 Automovill aims at onboarding at least 20k+Agents across the country, and service about 1 lakh+ claims in the ongoing calendar year through this APP.

App link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.autmovill.insurance