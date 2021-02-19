Autus Digital Agency offers affordable yet reliable digital marketing services in India, US, UK & Canada

Autus Digital Agency, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization, email marketing, social media advertising, content marketing, and pay-per-click – celebrates yet another successful year in business.

In 2002, Gaurav Madan and Rahul Khera decided to join hands to fill the void of an affordable yet reliable digital marketing agency in India. Under their able guidance and leadership, Autus Digital Agency quickly earned a reputation of being one of the country’s leading digital marketing agencies. Since its inception, the company has grown by leaps and bounds each year and now services several international clients worldwide.

“Like many other businesses across the globe, we too saw a downturn at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we were undeterred at our goal, and that paid off,” says Gaurav Madan, co-founder of Autus Digital Agency. He added, “We used that time to reinvent ourselves and re-strategize our operations. Our grit paid off, and 2021 is off to a new start.”

The agency prides on educating clients and maintains a positive and proactive approach. No job is too small or big for the experts at Autus who diligently work to provide exceptional services. The talented and experienced team at Autus Digital Agency is regularly recognized by its many clients for its exceptional work and work ethics. The company adds new team members as and when the need arises to enhance client service and results to support its expanded client base. Autus plans to focus on organic social media content strategy, search engine optimization, providing analytics, and other website design and development services in the years to come.

About Autus Digital Agency

Autus Digital Agency is a leading digital marketing agency serving progressive small to medium-sized companies, non-profits, and for-profit organizations with a client base that includes clients like Good Year, Swadeshi group of companies, SyskaMiterr, SanspareilsGreenlands and many more.

For more information about Autus Digital Agency and the suite of services it offers, connect at info@autusdigital.com or visit autusdigital.com