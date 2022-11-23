Avaada Foundation Adopts Five Schools in Mathura for a Conducive Learning and Teaching Environment for Children

Avaada Foundation, a social welfare organization of Avaada Group, started its excellent education campaign with the BhoomiPoojan at Government Higher Secondary School, Lohavan, Mathura. Trustee RituPatwari, Coordinator ChhaviAnkita, RamkrishnaPatwari, Sushil Jain, Harishankar Soni were present in the program among the members of Avaada Foundation Vice-Chancellor of GLA University Mr. Anpu Kumar Gupta and DIOS Mrs. Jyoti Dixit were also present.

Education being a critical driver of social and economic change, the Foundation adopted five schools in the Mathura region in Uttar Pradesh, to provide the best possible learning environment in schools, since changing schools is changing lives. The foundation will carry out major repairs school building, windows, doors, the construction of new toilets; ensure the provision of drinking water and uninterrupted power supply, a drainage system, a library, and a playground, along with furniture and educational material.

To improve the level of education, and to arrange social and moral education under the Quality Education Program, Youth Development Program is going to start character building, teaching Indian moral values to the students through various activities throughout the year. In its first phase, work is going to start in Government Higher Secondary School, Lohwan, and Primary School, Dhanapur from today.

Speaking on the occasion, Trustee of Avaada Foundation, Ritu Patwari said that the Chairman of the Foundation, Mr. Vineet Mittal believes that today’s youth are the future of the country. And being a responsible industrialist, shaping the future of these youth is his priority. There is still a lack of essential basic facilities in the schools in our country. Through our excellent education campaign program, we will not only construct school buildings but will also ensure to improve the level of education and social, spiritual, moral, and cultural development of the students.