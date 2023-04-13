Avaada Group appoints Kishor Nair as Chief Executive Officer for its Renewable arm Avaada Energy

April 13, 2023: Avaada Group, India’s leading integrated energy group with business interests across the energy transition value chain, has appointed Kishor Nair as Chief Executive Officer for its renewable arm Avaada Energy. Kishor has been with group since its inception and has risen through the ranks. He has been serving the fie delivering large infrastructure projects with leading infrastructure and power space companies. He has extensive experience in business development, project management and strategic business planning for national and international projects in the energy sector. He has been instrumental in developing Avaada Energy into the country’s market leader for renewable energy projects.

He is a truly inspirational leader who has brought about a profound change in the organisation and realised the full potential of Avaada Energy by creating a sustainable business with value for all its stakeholders. His employee philosophy includes fostering an inclusive and unified culture of productivity and collaboration. He believes in fostering a sense of belonging and ownership within the organisation. “Given his vast experience, we are confident that we will reach new heights under his dynamic and energetic leadership,” says Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group”

Mr Nair has worked closely with industry associations and chambers to advocate policies and raise industry concerns with various state governments and the central government for the renewable energy sector. He has participated in many international business delegations and spoken at national and international events. He is currently the co-chair of the Assocham Renewable Energy Council.