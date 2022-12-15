Avaali Solutions achieves ISO 27001:2013 security standard certification

India, 15 Decemiber 2022: Avaali Solutions, a leading provider of Source-to-Pay solutions as well as solutions to create P&L impact with digital, announced today that it has achieved certification against the ISO 27001:2013 standard for its information security management system (ISMS). The certification underscores Avaali’s commitment to safeguarding customer data and reinforces its position as a leader in providing secure, compliant solutions.

“Information security is one of our top priorities at Avaali, and we are committed to ensuring that our customers’ data is always safe and secure,” said Srividya Kannan, CEO of Avaali Solutions. “This certification underscores our dedication to providing world-class source-to-pay and shared service solutions that meet the highest standards in information security,” she said.

As companies increasingly move their operations online, there is a greater need than ever for organizations to have robust information security management systems in place that can protect against data breaches and other cyber threats. The ISO 27001:2013 standard provides guidance on establishing an ISMS as well as on managing risk related to Information Security. It was developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and is based on best practices from around the world.

The certification demonstrates the organization’s strong commitment to the ongoing maintenance and development of its Information Security Management System (ISMS), making information security and data protection an integral part of all its business processes and practices. The Certification strengthens Avaali’s positioning as a Global Leader in Secure Source-to-Pay solutions whilst reinforcing its unwavering commitment towards safeguarding customer data across geographies

To attain this prestigious Certification Avaali undertook a comprehensive Audit Process that evaluated Security Processes; Human Resources Policies; R&D processes; IT General Controls; Access Control Procedures; Marketing processes etcetera. As part of achieving this certification employees underwent intensive Security Awareness Training including training on various policies and procedures.

The certification underscores Avaali’s commitment to safeguarding customer data and reinforces its position as a leader in providing secure, compliant solutions.

“Information security is one of our top priorities at Avaali, and we are committed to ensuring that our customers’ data is always safe and secure,” said Srividya Kannan, CEO of Avaali Solutions. “This certification underscores our dedication to providing world-class source-to-pay and shared service solutions that meet the highest standards in information security,” she said.

As companies increasingly move their operations online, there is a greater need than ever for organizations to have robust information security management systems in place that can protect against data breaches and other cyber threats. The ISO 27001:2013 standard provides guidance on establishing an ISMS as well as on managing risk related to Information Security. It was developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and is based on best practices from around the world.

The certification demonstrates the organization’s strong commitment to the ongoing maintenance and development of its Information Security Management System (ISMS), making information security and data protection an integral part of all its business processes and practices. The Certification strengthens Avaali’s positioning as a Global Leader in Secure Source-to-Pay solutions whilst reinforcing its unwavering commitment towards safeguarding customer data across geographies

To attain this prestigious Certification Avaali undertook a comprehensive Audit Process that evaluated Security Processes; Human Resources Policies; R&D processes; IT General Controls; Access Control Procedures; Marketing processes etcetera. As part of achieving this certification employees underwent intensive Security Awareness Training including training on various policies and procedures.