Avail INR 500 discount with MobiKwik Zip on your bookings exclusively on EaseMyTrip

Mumbai, January 18, 2022: MobiKwik’s ZIP, India’s leading “Buy Now Pay Later” platform added with discounts and ease of payment, is now live on EaseMyTrip, one of the largest online travel tech platforms in India with a global presence. The two companies have come together to enable users to book their travel today and pay at a later date with attractive discounts on their flights, hotels, and holiday bookings on EaseMyTrip. Users can now get up to an INR 500 discount on all payments above INR 5000 all through January 2023. Now Mobikwik users will get exclusive offers on their travel when they book from EaseMyTrip mobile apps and/or websites.

Speaking on the partnership, Upasana Taku, COO & Co-Founder, MobiKwik said, “Nothing should stop people’s travel plans, not even funds. That is where our platform ZIP will come bearing gifts for many Indians this New Year! We are delighted to partner with EaseMyTrip and support their endeavor to make travel easy with ZIP, our flagship pay-later solution.”

ZIP is fintech giant MobiKwik’s most popular product that offers credit up to INR 60,000 with minimal documentation at 0% interest. ZIP is currently available on over 1 lakh platforms and is now live on EaseMyTrip.

Echoing similar sentiments, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “EaseMyTrip has always been a reliable travel companion for all Indians. We take it a step further for our digitally proficient Indian travelers by offering them “book now pay later” combined with some exclusive discounts when they make payments through one of the most popular FinTech players, MobiKwik. EaseMyTrip remains committed to providing our customers with the best packages and deals to make every trip easy to plan and inexpensive on the pocket.”

Continuing its practice of waving-off convenience and hidden charges, EaseMyTrip has zapped the checkout bill further for its users with this New Year discount, thereby giving its users more reasons to celebrate the holiday season.

The company launched MobiKwik Zip, its flagship BNPL product, in 2019 to provide the fast-growing digitally paying Indians their first credit experience. The company believes that BNPL for daily life payments is the only way to deliver financial freedom to millions of Indians.