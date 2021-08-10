Avail TCL Smart TVs on Flipkart Independence Day Sale

If you have been looking to upgrade to a Smart TV with the latest features all this while then the right time has arrived. You can now get the latest smart TVs from TCL at highly discounted prices at the extended Independence Day Sale by Flipkart. The Flipkart sale date has been extended from August 10, 2021 to August 15, 2021. The customers will now be able to enjoy exciting offers on QLED, 4K, LED and Smart TVs from TCL. A wide range of TCL TVs including some of the latest launches will also be available for sale. Apart from this, all the other premium and regular models of smart TVs from TCL will also be put on sale.

Indian Smart TV market is ever-evolving and the demand for smart TVs has seen a positive trend in the past few years. TCL, one of the leading consumer electronics brands and also the second-largest TV manufacturer globally ensures to offer the customers the best audio and visual experience through their products that are crafted especially to suit the demands of the modern, dynamic and young consumers. Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India says that “India is a market where we have seen a spike in the demand of the smart TVs in the recent years and sale offers like these allows the consumer to fulfil their wish at the best price. He further added that sale offers are also essential for the brand as this is the time when we can look to widen our customer base”.

C815 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot technology along with Dolby Vision, the C815 from TCL also supports HDR 10+ and MEMC to give you a flawless viewing experience. As far as the audio is concerned the TV gives you Dolby Audio coupled with ONKYO soundbar for truly immersive listening. The TV is also designed elegantly with an ultra-slim metallic body that goes well with any sort of interior. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the C815 4K QLED TVs are priced at INR 1,18,999 and 84,999 respectively.

C715 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine the device promises an exceptional TV viewing experience. Supported by Dolby ATMOS the TV also offers DTS Smart Audio Processing for a never before listening experience. The Hands-free voice control feature ensures seamless control of the TV. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 52,999, INR 58,999 and INR 92,999, respectively.

P715 AI-Enabled 4K LED

The device sports A+ Grade Panel along with micro dimming to ensure the best in class picture quality. The Dolby Audio promises ultra-realistic and enhanced sound. The device also comes up with smart connectivity where you can operate your TV in a smarter way of living. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the TVs are priced at INR 31,999, INR 41,999, INR 45,999 and INR 69,999 respectively.

P615 4K LED

The device is capable of producing stunning details, all shades of light, and natural colours for a truly immersive viewing experience. The 4K upscaling technology coupled with micro dimming improves picture clarity and LED performance. The Dolby audio produces clear and powerful sound. The TV also comes with a built-in Google Assistant. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 60-inch the devices are priced at INR 30,990, INR 38,999, INR 42,999 and INR 58,999 respectively.

FHD S6500FS

Offering an excellent viewing experience the TV also comes with a host of connectivity features to ensure you can expand the horizons of your entertainment. Supporting internet browsing the television also allows you to experience the online world on a huge screen and keeps you connected at all times. All this coupled with a sleek design blends right in with your home décor. Available in 40-inch and 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 21,499 and INR 27,999 respectively.

P30S HD Ready

The elegant and powerful P30S smart Android TV delivers immersive pictures, thrilling acoustics, and a diverse selection of entertainment options. This home entertainment device features a slim design to enhance your décor, a stereo surrounds sound box speaker for dynamic sound, and a Chromecast built-in to cast content from your smart devices. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,999.

P30FS

The A+ Grade Panel, along with HDR 10, and micro dimming ensures the viewers to, uplift the TV viewing experience. Along with this the TV also comes with built-in stereo box speakers and Dolby Audio that helps in optimizing the sound quality. The voice remote makes your life easier by allowing you to control the TV through voice commands. Available in 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 27,999.

S65A HD Ready LED

The HDR feature on the TCL S65A Android TV optimizes picture contrast, image details, and adds colours to the images, enhancing your viewing experience. The use of a special algorithm automatically alters the illumination of this smart TV to augment the brightness of on-screen objects. This allows you to create graphics with a larger range of brightness and finer details. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,999.

P30 HD Ready

The elegant and powerful P30S smart Android TV delivers immersive pictures, thrilling acoustics, and a diverse selection of entertainment options. This home entertainment device features a slim design to enhance your décor, a stereo surround sound box speaker for dynamic sound, and a Chromecast built-in to cast content from your smart devices. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,999.

S6500S

Apart from providing you with a completely immersive experience, the television also comes with ample connectivity features to ensure you get the best entertainment experience. The TV also sports internet connectivity which allows you to browse and watch your favourite program without any glitch. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,999.