Avanse Financial Services launches an Exclusive Education Loan Offer for the Teaching Fraternity

Mumbai, 04 September 2020: Avanse Financial Services, India’s new age, education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), today launched a distinguished ‘Teachers’ Day’ education loan offer for children of the teaching fraternity who plan to pursue their higher education, for students who desire to take up teacher training courses and teachers who aspire to take up up-skilling courses. This offer is designed to support eligible education aspirants with an unsecured loan amount and a fastest sanction Turnaround Time of 72 hours of application. It will be available with a 0.5% reduction on the existing interest rate and 50 bps discount on the processing fee. This offer is valid from 05th – 30th September 2020.

The current global situation has paved the way for faster adoption of the digital lifestyle to maintain continuity. In the midst of such a scenario, even teachers had to unlearn few things to learn the new normal way of life. Teaching students in a physical environment is very different than taking online classes. Teachers had to go through rigorous training sessions to be able to shift to this new module of teaching. While most of the students now attend classes online, a lot of the teachers still physically go to school to conduct these online classes. Hence, it’s time that we appreciate the teachers and salutes their incessant dedication to help the students of today become responsible individuals of tomorrow.

Mr. Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services, said, “We understand the intrinsic value of teachers in shaping the young minds to fuel the success of the nation. We acknowledge their tireless enthusiasm even amidst this pandemic. They had to adapt to the new way of imparting knowledge using the digital platforms to continue supporting the learning curve of students. This offer is a small gesture curated by the Avanse Family to show our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for their efforts. Through this initiative, we aim to recognize the commitment made by the teachers and support their children as they commence their educational journeys. Additionally, we are delighted to use the platform to motivate more students to pursue teaching courses and to encourage the teacher community to invest in up-skilling programs to be able to continue imparting knowledge in the new normal environment.”

The recently revised National Education Policy has bestowed some positive educational reforms and empowered the teachers, acknowledging their pivotal role in society. This is in anticipation of attracting the best talent and minds to choose teaching as their career option. The initiative is strongly in line with Avanse Financial Services’ holistic outlook towards supporting and sustaining the fundamental stakeholders to strengthen the foundations of the Indian education industry.

To avail the offer, aspirants can log on to www.avanse.com. Our team of experts will evaluate the details and connect with the applicants to offer the most suitable solution. As a customer-centric organization, Avanse Financial Services is geared to provide tailor-made education financing solutions for every need. With an array of products and services to offer with best in class turnaround time in the industry for loan sanctions, the organization continues to provide superior services to its wide range of customers. Avanse Financial Services has fulfilled education dreams of over ~1 lakh academic aspirants across 10,000+ institutes and courses in 45+ countries. It has also provided growth and working capital to 500+ educational institutes catering to over 5.5 lakhs students. The homegrown company has assets under management in excess of ~₹2700 crores.