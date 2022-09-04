AVEKSHA a free, sixth Day Care Centre for industrial workers inaugurated at Moulali

Mr. Madhusudhan, CEO, TSIIC; Mr. Vidya Sagar; DGM SIDBI inaugurated the 6th AVEKSHA free Day Care Centre for industrial workers

Hyderabad, September 04, 2022: AVEKSHA a free Day Care Centre for industrial workers inaugurated at Moulali on Friday. It is set up in the Moulali Industrial estate.

It was inaugurated by Mr. Madhusudhan, CEO, of TSIIC. Ms. Madhavi, Zonal Manager, TSIIC, Mr. Vidya Sagar; DGM SIDBI and Ms. Raina Bihani.

Speaking on occasion Mr. Madhusudhan, CEO, TSIIC said it is a good initiative. But, the local community in this case the local industrial body should take ownership and see that it is run smoothly for a long time.

Mr. Vidya Sagar; DGM SIDBI said the child daycare centre for industrial workers is the need of the hour. Sustainability of it is more important. I am sure the initiative will prove to be successful and this model will be replicated across the industrial belts all over India.

Ms. Uma Gurkha of COWE appealed to all the industrialists in the audience to encourage their women family members to become part of the COWE journey.

It is an initiative of COWE(Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India) and is powered by SIDBI(Small Industries Development Bank of India), the Principal Financial Institution for Promotion, Financing and Development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector and others.

It is the 6th centre, out of 20 Day Centres it plans to inaugurate. These will be set with support from SIDBI.

The day-care centres are equipped with trained caretakers, recreational facilities in the learning environment, and CC cameras to ensure safety

The holistic welfare of the industrial workers is very important said Ms Uma Gurkha of COWE.

Rupees two lakhs is being invested in setting up each of these centres. Rupees 40,000/- a month will be spent on running these centres.

Aveksha is a National Project by COWE & SIDBI and is not just limited to Telangana. After completing the 20 centres in Telangana, the vision is to have Aveksha centres across INDIA.

Aveksha means ‘To Take Care Of. It is a free facility meant for children of women workers especially in the industrial sector and for the underprivileged sections of society.

SIDBI is bearing the operation costs, TSIIC, and CSR wings of private corporates have taken care of the cost of setting up the centre. SIDBI extended Rs 1crore from their CSR Funds towards the 20 Anveksha Free Day Care Centres

COWE launched its pilot centre in 2019, and in 2022, in the industrial Areas of Jeedimetla, Cherlapally, Uppal and Kallakal.

The centres are equipped with CCTV to monitor day-to-day activities and necessary amenities have been provided to create a joyful learning environment that encourages the toddlers to enjoy their stay throughout the day.

Each day-care centre is spread over an area of 500 to 1000 sqft. They are fully equipped to take care of 20-30 children from 9 am to 6 pm. Each centre will have three staff members -a Coordinator, Sr. Care Taker, and Jr. Care Taker. A vigilance team, monitoring CC footage, qualified trainers and systems auditors ensure the best standards are maintained.