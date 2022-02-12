AVI Foundation with its Delhi wing organized an International Conference – TIGRIS Model United Nations (TMUN)

New Delhi, February 12, 2022: Under the Chairmanship of Dr. Jerryl Banait, AVI Foundation Delhi wing organized an International conference with its diverse topics:

United Nations Human Rights Council: Discussing the cumulative impacts of Centuries of Discriminations and possible Reparations.

United Nations office on drugs and crime: Tackling the issue of cybercrime arising

amidst COVID 19 pandemic and its long-lasting effects.

Crisis Management.

Through this conference AVI Foundation endeavours to cultivate a diverse set of emphatic minds and help spread awareness about issues of National as well as International importance through various diverse committees. We devote ourselves to providing the best possible platforms for discussion, debate and deliberation in times of despair as a result of the pandemic.

This was a non- profit conference which was aimed to bring students from around the globe to engage in intense discussions on pressing global issues and engage with each other diplomatically. The TMUN team provided friendly experience to attract young leaders to the United Nations and the world of diplomacy, leadership, persuasion, empathy, resilience and negotiations.

The participants were from India, Australia, Canada, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates.

The Core Team Members of the TMUN were Mr Aarav Gupta, Mr Sarthak Jain, Miss Tanzil Shandilya, Mr Animesh Garg.

The Chair of the event were, Mr Aagastya Jaipuria, Mr Tanmay Gupta, Mr Durgesh Jha.

The USG were Miss Riya Sharma, Mr Aatish Nigam, Miss Shainaya Agarwal.

The Secretariat were Mr Raahil Qureshi, Mr Siddhart Kashikar, Mr Abhedya Agarwal, Mr Aarav Gupta.

The winners of the TMUN were, Miss Rudraxi Singh, Miss Vanya Nanda, Miss

Suhani Rao Kulkarni, Mr Kabir Bhalla.

The winners were provided with cash prizes, LOR from AVI, participation certificates, Internship and mentorship opportunities under the Executive board.