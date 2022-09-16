Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network elected as NBDA President

New Delhi, September 16, 2022: Mr. Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network has been elected as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) today. Prior to this, Mr. Pandey served as NBDA’s Vice President. With this move, Mr. Rajat Sharma, Chairman – Independent News Services Pvt. Ltd. has relinquished the Presidentship of NBDA.

Mr. MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd. has taken over as Vice President while Ms. Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India Ltd. has been elected as Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2022-23.

The appointments took place during NBDA’s board meeting held today.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Avinash Pandey said, “It is an immense responsibility considering the strategic inflection point our news industry is going through. I thank Rajat Ji for leading us through VUCA time with his impeccable leadership and hard work. I am confident that NBDA members and its Bboard will continue to make a difference to our industry and society.”

Commenting on this development, Mr. Rajat Sharma said, “Last few years have been extremely challenging for news broadcasters, I am happy that NBDA fought every crisis as a team and won every battle. I’m delighted to hand over the Presidentship to Avinash who has worked very closely with me in NBDA. He has to carry the legacy we have built collectively over the years”.

Having served the ABP Group since 2005 in various roles, Mr. Avinash Pandey donned the mantle of CEO of ABP Network in January 2019. He has over 26 years of experience in the Media sector.

The other members on the NBDA Board are Mr. M.K. Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Times Network – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, Mr. Rahul Joshi, Managing Director – TV18 Broadcast Ltd., Mr. I. Venkat, Director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director – TV Today Network Ltd., Ms. Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV – New Delhi Television Ltd., and Mr. Anil Malhotra, Authorised Signatory, Zee Media Corporation Ltd.