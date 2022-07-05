Aviva India Announces New CEO and MD

New Delhi | July 2022: Aviva India today announced the appointment of Asit Rath as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Asit will take up his role on July 11 and succeed Amit Malik who is leaving the business after 10 years.

Asit is currently the CEO of Prudential Myanmar Life Insurance. He comes with 22 years of banking and insurance experience in India and Myanmar and has strong distribution experience with ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life in India.