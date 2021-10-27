Avni products see 25% month-on-month growth in south India

Bengaluru: Avni – a holistic menstrual care start-up, to address the queries of women related to menstrual practices has been witnessing an overwhelming response from Southern India. The brand successfully facilitated 55% of all orders in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka alone.

The antimicrobial washable cloth pads by the brand are gaining more traction among women who were earlier experiencing skin sensitivity issues with chemical based commercial sanitary pads. Also, the new responsible disposal and environment friendly approach of the brand has caught the attention of customers in the south where hygiene practices are of great significance.

“I was using the commercial sanitary pads, from one of the most popular brands. However, disposal of these pads is not easy and harmful to the environment too. At our household level also, family members are very responsible in terms of environment and hygiene. I came across Avni on one of the social media platforms and was impressed with the concept. Avni cloth pads are very soft and comfortable. Overall they have been economical and serve all the purpose,” said Preethi,31, Customer, Chennai.

“My skin was super sensitive and I would get bad rashes in the groin area. It only got worse during periods because of chemical based pads. One of my friends was using Avni, and she advised me to try their products. The problem was gone and managing periods became very easy with their cloth-based pads. The best part is that the pad is lightweight, easy to wash, and leaves no stains,” said Nirmala, 36, Customer, Bangalore.

The concept of cloth-based reusable pads is picking up due to awareness initiatives by the brand. Following the response, the brand is expanding its product portfolio and has recently added eco-friendly pad washes to its array of offerings.