Avon Cycles Inaugurated Its 4th Flagship Store in Kannur

Avon Square the flagship store of the company was inaugurated by its ED, Mr. Mandeep Pahwa in Kannur. It’s a one-stop solution for all the enthusiasts who look forward to modern, high-quality, trendy state of the art bicycles, fitness equipments, and E scooters .

Avon Square also offers the alternate solution of transport passengers and goods through E rickshaws & E carts.

A vast ranges of products from Avon Cycles ,Cyclux, Avon E –Scoot, E Rickshaws , E loaders and Fitness equipment shall be available under one roof .

Avon Square also provides premium range bicycles Cambio which have been designed for the current generation of fun & adventure loving cyclists.

Being the 70th year of Avon, 2022 marks a special achievement by getting selected as Prestigious Brand in Asia. This year, it is new state-of-the-art manufacturing unit to produce Hi-end bicycles has become operational at Neelon as Avon New Age Cycles.

Avon plans to open 100 outlets of Avon Square flagship store in next 16-18 months . As one of the largest player in the Indian bicycle industry Avon realises the need to offer a modern, comfortable and convenient buying experience to meet the aspirations of today’s demanding customers, hence Avon Square comes to forefront to enhance customer delight.

Through excellent quality and ethical operations , Avon has earned an instant acceptability in the hearts of masses over the years.