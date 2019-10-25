Mr. R. Jayaraman, Senior Account Executive, Concept PR (Chennai) was felicitated on recently,

October 23, 2019: by JASOM (Journalist Association of South Indian Online Media) for his efforts towards proactively nurturing good relationships with media across categories.

Jayaraman has been in the PR industry (on the agency side of the table) for over 15 years now, his earlier stints being with Percept Profile and Catalyst Public Relations.

He is appreciated by the media across categories in Chennai for his simplicity and

Soft- spoken.

Jayaraman was honoured with a shawl and an award memento at a function attended by JASOM members and PR professionals.