Award winning PR agency Glad U Came bags three Prestigious awards

Glad U Came, an award-winning PR and Influencer Marketing agency has been awarded for its exemplary work in the field of PR and Communication that caps off a phenomenal period of growth for the agency.

Glad U Came has bagged the honourable win at ‘Indian Achievers Award’ for an emerging company, ‘India’s Fastest Growing Digital Agency’ in the ‘Public Relations’ category presented by Agency Reports and ‘Micro Business of the Year’ presented by Small Business Awards Digital.

The Mumbai-based PR and Influencer Marketing agency is known for offering services like Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, Celebrity engagement, Celebrity Gifting etc. with customized strategies and data-driven insights. Glad U Came partners with startups and established businesses in transforming their communication footprint.

With the vision to provide effective communication solutions to brands, Glad U Came had launched its Pay-By-Results service, a cost-effective way for brands to reach their audience during the pandemic. Glad U Came is also the first agency in Mumbai to initiate a ‘Celebrity Gifting’ service that guarantees a substantial reach that boosts the public’s awareness of a brand or product.

Commenting on the achievement, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came said, “We look forward to working with clients and delivering the best we can with our intrinsic knowledge of the industry and market. With this win, we have now established a spot with our top competitors. We started with a mission of offering our clients result-oriented, innovative and ensuring that they have made the right choice!”

Today, Glad U Came is one of India’s youngest and fastest-growing PR and Influencer marketing agencies and has worked with clients like OYO, Revlon, The Face Shop, Kalki Fashion, and more. The founder has also won awards, namely, E4M 40 under 4o and RT 40 under 40 in the year 2020.