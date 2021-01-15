Award-Winning Weddings at The Bodrum Edition

The Bodrum EDITION – named the “Best Luxury Wedding Destination” at the 2019 World Luxury Hotel Awards – reignites the imagination for 2021 weddings with a new takeover package allowing guests to transform the entire resort into their own

Located within a natural cove overlooking the serene azure waters of the Turkish Riviera, The Bodrum EDITION is the perfect setting for a dream wedding day. Recognised by the travel industry’s most prestigious awarding bodies, winning accolades including; Best Luxury Wedding Destination on a Continental Level, Best Destination Wedding Hotel in Turkey and Best Wedding Cuisine on a Global Level, the hotel is ideal for couples looking to celebrate their special day in a safety-conscious environment.

Launching this year, is the Ultimate Takeover Package, for endless possibilities tailored to those who prefer exclusive use of the property. Whether transforming the infinity pool area into a live music venue, or hosting a spectacular sunset barbecue on the shores of the private beach, the hotel’s talented teams will help craft creative and one-of-a-kind experiences in every area of the property. With every attendee part of the same group, Exclusives guarantee added privacy and intimacy for guests, providing a secluded setting for weddings in an intimate setting.

Set across 22,000 square meters of tranquil gardens and a magnificent white beach, couples can choose from intimate barefoot ceremonies on the sand to lavish celebrations on the Sunset Terrace or beside the stunning infinity pool. Whatever the wedding day appetite, guests can anticipate nothing less than the extraordinary from The Bodrum EDITION’s restaurants. On the heels of earning the #14 spot on the World’s Best Restaurants List and #1 on the Latin American 50 Best Restaurants List for his restaurants Astrid and Gastón, Diego Muñoz brings an epicurean wedding experience to the resort’s signature restaurant, BRAVA. Couples can uniquely customise their wedding day menu with the expertise of Chef Diego Muñoz for cuisine that they will never forget. This bespoke wedding offering presents an unparalleled culinary journey specially crafted and presented by one of the world’s top chefs.

For late-night revellers, Discetto, the nightclub at The Bodrum EDITION, plays host to local live music and DJs and with celebrated EDITION cocktail mixology it’s the perfect place to toast the happy couple and dance the night away.

Working with a dedicated wedding planner, guests can build bespoke wedding packages for up to 300 guests. Package options include a wedding choir trio, bridal flowers, a romantic wedding night stay in a signature suite and special room rates for the wedding party.

In keeping with The EDITION’s customised, individual approach, the property draws inspiration from local influences and native natural resources, while ensuring that each space is infused with surprising and ultra-modern twists.

In addition to the hotel’s seamlessly designed infinity pool, garden lounge, and eclectic restaurants and bars, it houses 108 guest rooms and suites, as well as a unique, state-of-the-art spa facility complete with Turkish Hammam, salt treatment room, sauna, steam room and plunge pool, perfect for pre and post-wedding pampering.