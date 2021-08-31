Awon GameZ to be Launched Soon

Awon GameZ, a skill-based, real-money gaming startup today announced that it will be launched soon. It is a one-stop gaming solution that will change the whole gaming ecosystem and how people think about fantasy games. It promises more features to regular gamers than other platforms, with its prize money, games customization, and multiple playing choices for popular games.

In the past few years, India’s gaming environment has seen exponential growth in its user base of skill-based real money. Awon GameZ is planning to target around 10 million users by the end of the year.

On Awon GameZ, users can play games such as Fantasy cricket, rummy and poker with their known and have the option to turn on their audio and video to recreate a real-life experience. Also, as an add-on to this, gamers have the luxury to give feedback to their favourite game developers and customize it for them.

According to Mr. Amardeep Bajpai, Founder of Awon GameZ “Any player has a 50% odds of winning in real money gaming, which is a way higher than any other platform. All you need are sets of skills to increase your winning possibilities.”

“Gaming is not just about regular games like Candy Crush; it’s also about skill-based games that engage serious ‘gamer. Now, if the word ‘gamer’ evokes imagery of young millennials wearing headphones immersed in their phone with fingers flashing all over the screen, you would be badly mistaken. Today’s gamers play card-based as well as fantasy games. Both these are categories that are a high investment and high involvement genres for gamers,” Mr. Aditya Duggar& Family, Investor says.

Mr. Chattar Singh Baid & Family, Investor said, “Just in India, there are over a hundred players in the market that offer games like Rummy and Teen Patti, but we are now bringing a whole ecosystem for gaming solution through Awon Gamez. Also, the esports community in India is thriving, and we believe this is the perfect time to take Indian-made games to the world as well as help Indian gamers get recognized for their talent