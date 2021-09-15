AWS Announces Winners of the APN Awards 2021 in India

New Delhi, INDIA– Today, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Award winners for 2021 were announced at the AWS Partner Summit Online in India, recognizing the technology leaders playing a key role in helping organisations build solutions on AWS and accelerate innovation. The APN Awards recognize born-in-the cloud and traditional AWS Consulting and Technology Partners who have developed programs and differentiated solutions to help customers drive digital transformation. These AWS Partners have a proven track record of enabling customers to build high-performance, scalable, and secure applications while delivering superior customer experience and lowering IT costs.

Puneet Chandok, President – Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISPL)* said, “We have seen accelerated cloud adoption across all industries in the last year – from organisations embarking on their cloud journey to those experimenting and significantly enhancing their cloud workloads. AWS Partners play a crucial role in helping customers seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, establish a platform for innovation and achieve business value through cloud investments. Our partners have shown resilience and a commitment to upskill themselves with the latest cloud technologies to better address customer needs during this challenging phase, and we are inspired by their collective efforts. Just as we obsess over our customers, we obsess over our partners, and the APN Awards recognize the invaluable contributions of the AWS Partner Network.”

The APN is the global community of partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. AWS helps partners build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support. There are tens of thousands of AWS Partners across the globe. More than 90% of Fortune 100 companies and the majority of Fortune 500 companies use AWS Partner solutions and services. AWS Partners are uniquely positioned to help businesses take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer and accelerate journey to the cloud.

APN Award Winners – India 2021:

AWS Rising Star of the Year: This is an AWS Partner who has gone from zero to hero during the qualifying period.

• Locuz Enterprise Solutions Ltd.: Locuz wins this award for taking major strides in its collaboration with AWS this year and more than doubling its customer engagements. Locuz is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with operations across India and the US. It provides complete cloud lifecycle management services to customers including consulting, migration, managed services, and ongoing optimization. Locuz is also an AWS Storage Competency Partner with capabilities across compute, storage, databases, analytics, networking, mobile, developer tools, management tools, IoT, security, and enterprise applications.

AWS Consulting Partner of the Year: This award is given to an AWS Consulting Partner who has delivered consistently, developed their AWS business, and grown with AWS throughout the qualifying period.

• Rapyder Cloud Solution Pvt. Ltd.: Rapyder is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with a singular focus on AWS, offering end-to-end cloud solutions across industry verticals. Rapyder wins this award for doubling its business year over year, every year since 2017. Its service offerings include applications and infrastructure migrations to the cloud, consulting and architecture services, DevOps, and managed services. With a focus on strengthening its technical capabilities, Rapyder has achieved two AWS competencies and participated in seven AWS Service Delivery programs and five AWS Partner Programs.

AWS ISV Partner of the Year: This award recognizes an ISV Partner who has best leveraged AWS services and the AWS Partner Network, and continued to grow with AWS during the qualifying period.

• Darwinbox Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: Winning this award is Darwinbox, an end-to-end enterprise HR software startup that has developed Evol>e, a lean suite of HR technology solutions designed to address an organisation’s HR needs holistically, ranging from employee safety to remote work productivity, engagement, and compliance with new regulations. Evol>e uses multiple AWS services, including Amazon Transcribe to capture voice as part of peer reviews and appraisal discussions in the performance management process, and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service to underpin its micro service architecture that provides the rapid build and deployment of containerized applications. Founded in 2015, Darwinbox currently serves more than 550 global customers and 1 million users across more than 90 countries.

AWS Business Solution Partner: This award recognizes an AWS Partner who has leveraged AWS services to build innovative solutions to address market requirements, and closely collaborated with AWS to achieve broad customer adoption in a specific industry or customer segment during the qualifying period.

• WorkApps Product Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: An enterprise product company incorporated in 2016, WorkApps wins this award for developing a video know-your-customer (KYC) platform that is being deployed by several leading Indian banks, insurance, and fintech companies to onboard customers using video as a tool to perform the KYC process. The WorkApps Video KYC platform is helping financial services organisations to innovate and drive financial inclusion despite restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The WorkApps Video KYC platform is hosted on AWS, and uses Amazon Rekognition for fast, secure, and accurate face matching and verifying identity.

AWS Migration Success Partner: This award is to recognize an AWS Partner who has scaled customer engagement, cloud adoption, and migration to AWS during the qualifying period.

• Wipro Ltd.: Wipro is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner which is focused on helping enterprises navigate their transformation journey across the entire cloud lifecycle. Wipro enables customers to make the most of AWS’s industry-leading technology platforms and services across its services spanning strategy, migration, innovation and operations. Wipro wins this award for originating multiple large migration customer wins on AWS, and supporting customers in financial services and telecom domains to manage complex migrations in the last year. It has achieved eight AWS Competencies and participated in six AWS Partner Programs.

AWS Specialty Partner of the Year for SAP on AWS: This award recognizes an AWS Partner who has built expertise with SAP solutions on AWS, and helped AWS customers achieve success with their SAP workload.

• PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services LLC (PwC): PwC is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and has achieved seven AWS competencies, including the SAP Consulting Competency. Working with AWS and using its end-to-end cloud capabilities, PwC delivers a holistic cloud transformation solution spanning strategy, execution, and Managed Services, to ensure organisations can effectively adopt a more agile operational model to react to a dynamic economic environment. PwC wins this award for leading several customer wins focused on SAP on AWS, and working closely with AWS to drive customer engagement across enterprise and small-and-medium business segments in the last year.

AWS Specialty Partner of the Year for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning: This award recognizes an AWS Partner who has gone deep with AWS advanced services and exceled in providing services around data, analytics, and machine learning on AWS in the qualifying period.

• Crisp Analytics Pvt. Ltd. (Lumiq): Winning this award is Lumiq, a data analytics company that powers end-to-end data-driven decision making and intelligent automation on AWS, and offers integrated solutions across data engineering and data science. Lumiq enables businesses to leverage their data and drive insights into action quickly by adopting a step-by-step iterative approach to AI and ML integration with data modeling. Lumiq is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and has achieved the AWS Certified Big Data – Specialty certification. In the qualifying period, Lumiq originated multiple customer wins in the enterprise segment, working with customers on advanced data analytics and machine learning use cases.

AWS Public Sector Partner of the Year: This award recognizes an AWS Partner who has supported in accelerating and simplifying AWS channel partners’ journey in driving AWS adoption within the public sector.

• Redington (India) Limited: Redington wins this award for its instrumental role in driving coverage and scale for the AWS Public Sector business in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by onboarding downstream and emerging partners, supporting them on training and certification, and building go-to-market initiatives. Redington has guided both AWS Consulting and AWS Technology partners to grow and expand in these markets, developed programs to build partner capabilities, and incentivized partners for new customer acquisitions.