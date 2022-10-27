Axelar & Polygon to Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication to Polygon Supernets

With Axelar’s cross-chain infrastructure, Polygon is building an interoperable internet of blockchains for Ethereum

October 26, 2022 – New York – Axelar, the proof-of-stake blockchain that connects Web3 ecosystems, is partnering with Polygon to deliver secure cross-chain communication to Polygon Supernets as the core infrastructure for an interoperable internet of dedicated EVM blockchains powered by Polygon Edge. Once integrated with Axelar, each Supernet will be able to securely transfer assets to and from other Supernets and any other connected chain.

In short, Axelar is one of the early adopters of Polygon Supernets which will expand the interoperability of Polygon Supernets — high-performance app-specific chains that can be optimized for a dApp or a category of dApps.

“Axelar’s cross-chain infrastructure will enable developers to build cross-chain dApps on Polygon Edge that compose liquidity and functionality across Web3,” said Parth Pathak, General Manager of Supernets at Polygon. “This enables complex operations — for example, cross-chain borrow-lend, using NFTs as collateral. Polygon Supernets is creating the world’s leading interconnected Web3 ecosystem through multichain mass adoption via one-click experiences, for users across gaming, enterprise, NFTs & DeFi.”

Specifically, Axelar supports developers with the following features to enable fast, simple onboarding:

Polygon Supernets will get their native gas tokens into user wallets seamlessly – in one click from the user’s wallet on Ethereum or Polygon.

Axelar’s SDK will enable Supernet dApps to generate one-time deposit addresses – the same chain-agnostic onboarding as centralized exchanges.

Easy liquidity pathways between Supernets: There will be no need for each Supernet to have its own dex, due to this easy cross-chain liquidity solution.

Each Supernet can integrate with Axelar in a matter of days. Once integrated, dApps easily communicate with all connected chains via simple API requests.