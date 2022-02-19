AXIA Consulting, Inc. Announces Greg Pitstick as President of AXIA Consulting, Inc.

AXIA Consulting, a provider of global business and technology solutions, announced the promotion of Greg Pitstick to President of the company. AXIA Consulting continues to experience dramatic growth, and in his new role Greg, will lead AXIA’s client delivery, practice areas, marketing, and sales. This will enable AXIA to continue growing while providing superior consulting service delivery and innovative solutions in a rewarding work environment.
AXIA’s practice areas include:
· Organization Change Management
· Business Consulting
· Oracle ERP Services
· Microsoft ERP Services
· Technology Services
“Greg has been an integral part of AXIA’s growth for several years. Our foundation is built on the high-quality delivery our experienced consultants provide to our clients every day. In his new position Greg will guide AXIA’s practice areas so they can continue to deliver the high quality our clients expect while growing the company and maintaining our culture of success,” said Ed Mueller, CEO of AXIA.