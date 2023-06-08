Axio Biosolutions Delivers Life-Saving Axiostat Haemostat to the Border Security Force (BSF) Unit deployed in Northeast India

India 08th, June 2023: In a race against time, Axio Biosolutions, a leading Indian medical device manufacturer, came to the aid of the Border Security Force (BSF) unit deployed in Northeast India. The BSF team urgently required Axio’s revolutionary haemostatic product, Axiostat, to address a critical situation. Despite the challenges posed by ambiguous products on the Government E-marketplace portal (GEM Portal), Axio’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the armed forces prevailed.

As the military demand for Axiostat surged and with the office nearly closed, a frantic call from the BSF unit alerted Axio to the urgent need for their life-saving device. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Axio’s executive in Ahmedabad promptly provided detailed instructions on how to navigate the GEM Portal and identify genuine Axiostat products through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and OEM Verified resellers. With the order swiftly confirmed, Axio mobilized its supply chain network to ensure the prompt delivery of the required supplies.

Axio’s commitment to manufacturing high-quality medical devices at a fraction of the cost of imported brands proved to be a game-changer for the forces. Today, Axiostat is proudly made in India, allowing Axio to offer cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality. The extensive reach of Axio’s robust supply chain function ensures that its life-saving device can reach every corner of the country, even in the most remote areas.

Understanding the importance of proper training and education, Axio actively conducts combat casualty training programs that demonstrate the effective use of Axiostat through the utilization of manikins and informative videos. By equipping the armed forces with the knowledge and skills needed to utilize the device optimally, Axio further empowers the troops in safeguarding lives during critical situations.

Furthermore, Axio is proud to be a member of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), acting as the apex body of the Indian defence industry. As a member, Axio plays a crucial role in fostering collaboration between the armed forces, the government, and the industry. This partnership helps create an environment conducive to making Indian Defence Manufacturing a global force, contributing to the nation’s self-sufficiency in defence-related industries.

In a remarkable display of gratitude and support for the forces, Axio went above and beyond by providing additional Axiostat products free of cost along with the confirmed order. This special gesture ensures that the right products reach the troops promptly, reinforcing Axio’s dedication to serving those who safeguard our nation.

As Axio continues to make a difference in the lives of our brave defenders, their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and timely service remains at the forefront of their mission. With a focus on providing advanced medical solutions, Axio stands ready to support the armed forces and ensure the preservation of precious lives.